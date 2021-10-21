Dave Bautista Shares Kind Words for Jason Momoa in Honor of See Season 2

The second season of Jason Momoa’s Apple TV+ series, See, came to an end last week and featured Marve Cinematic Universe star, Dave Bautista. See inclulded some epic fighting between Bautista and Momoa, but the two men clearly have a lot of love for each other in real life. In fact, they will soon be seen together again on the big screen in Dune. In honor of See’s season finale, Bautista took to Instagram recently to share some kind words for his onscreen partner and friend.

“A lifetime worth of experiences in a very short journey. Extremely proud to be a small part of the epic #Season2 of @seeofficial starring my brother @prideofgypsies who absolutely kills this role. Thank [you] from the bottom of my heart to J, @tropperj and @appletvplus for giving me this opportunity. Anders Engstrom, you are cinema gold and I love you 3000. @prideofgypsies and @eden_epstein you guys made me a better actor and I’m unmeasurably grateful and I love you both very much 🙏🏼❤️ #DreamChaser #FuckComfortZones,” Bautista wrote. You can check out the post below:

Back in August, Bautista wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make “a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie” with Momoa. Less than a week after Bautista decided to throw the buddy cop idea “out into the atmosphere,” Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show to talk about his upcoming projects and when James Corden brought up Bautista’s tweet, Momoa explained that they’re currently working on putting the whole thing together. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Momoa spoke more about how the buddy cop idea came to be.

“It’s amazing — you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something [to make it happen],” Momoa shared with a laugh. “And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening.” He added, “He did text me first, which is how respectful he is … I was like, ‘Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I’m in.’ And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval. And then it went viral. You’re like, ‘All right, well, it’s that easy. Let’s do it, buddy.’”

See is now streaming on Apple TV+, and Dune opens in theaters everywhere and hits HBO Max on October 22nd.