Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista Are Officially Making Their Buddy Cop Movie

Last week, Dave Bautista took to Twitter to suggest that he and Aquaman star Jason Momoa should star in a Lethal Weapon-style buddy cop movie together. The Internet, understandably, went wild over the idea. Well, as it turns out, the idea isn't just some random thought that Bautista let float out into the world. He and Momoa are actually developing a buddy cop comedy together. According to Momoa, the project is already moving forward.

Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show on Monday night to talk with host James Corden about his various projects, including Netflix's Sweet Girl and the upcoming second season of See on Apple TV+ (which also happens to star Bautista). When Corden brought up Bautista's tweet, Momoa explained that his See and Dune co-star actually texted him about the idea, and that they're currently working on putting the whole thing together.

“He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film,'" Momoa told Corden. "We love each other. We are on See and Dune together. And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it.”

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

Not only is the movie actually happening, but it's going to be filmed in Hawaii, an idea that both Momoa and Bautista are certainly excited about. He went on to joke about how the film sells itself, and that he and Bautista are a perfect pair to work together on this sort of endeavor.

“It sells itself, bro,” Momoa continued. “Dave loves wearing Speedos. I love wearing board shorts. And both of us with our shirts off. He’ll be grumpy and I’ll be charming. Boom. It sells itself, bro. I have the hair. He doesn’t have hair. We cover all the demographics.”

