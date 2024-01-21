David Gail, Beverly Hills, 90210 Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dies 58

David Gail, best known for his role as Stuart Carson on Beverly Hills, 90210, has died. The news was first revealed by Gail's sister in a touching post on Instagram. He was 58.

"There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another," Gail's sister Katie Colmenares shared on Instagram.

Born February 27, 1965, Gail broke into Hollywood with appearances in Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, MD, Murder, She Wrote, and Matlock. Gail then landed the role of Carson for a seven-episode arc on 90210. The news of the actor's passing was confirmed by Peter Ferriero, host of a 90210 podcast Gail was a frequent guest on.

"Late last night, before I went to bed, I got a DM from someone I didn't know who I'm happy to know now, telling me that the actor, and her friend, David Gail, had passed away," Ferriero wrote on Instagram. "This was absolutely shocking and devastating for me. I didn't know David like we weren't best friends like the person was, but we definitely – it took a long time to find him to bring him on the podcast – it took me a long time to find him, and Larry and I did everything we could possibly to find David Gail and then we did, and we started exchanging messages [back and forth] on WhatsApp a whole bunch over the last couple of years since he's been on and he was just a really good human being, and I'm really upset by everything. "

He added, "I don't mean to be preachy in any way, but I think when something like this happens, I always just want to reach out to everybody I know and tell them that I love them and care for them. I'm so grateful for them being in my world and giving me the opportunities to interview them on the show or to work on a documentary or to read my script or whatever, or just to know them. So, yeah. Tough stuff. Really a good dude, and I'm super bummed by all of it. Anyway, just wanted to share the new guys."

Our thoughts are with Gail's friends and family.