DC Confirms No Plans for Peacemaker Season 3 Despite Cliffhanger Ending (But Here’s Where the Story Continues)

2025 has been a big year for the DCU. The interconnected new franchise from Warner Bros. and DC Studios saw its first feature film debut with Superman, which became the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year. It was followed by Season 2 of Peacemaker, which was quick to make sure that it established itself in this universe, and not that one. With the Season 2 finale arriving last night, the DCU has just planted a big flag for where it’s headed next, and that apparently does not include another season of Peacemaker. Spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2 follow.

Many of the larger plot threads across Peacemaker‘s two seasons get mostly wrapped up in the Season 2 finale. Among them, the 11th Street Kids all quit ARGUS and start their own organization, Checkmate. Most importantly, though, ARGUS and Rick Flag find a door using the Quantum Unfolding Chamber to a world that is breathable and similar to Earth, which they’ve dubbed Sanctuary. With this planet, they intend to eliminate the meta-human problems on Earth by just pushing them inside and shutting the door, which is exactly what they do to Peacemaker in the closing minutes of the episode. Christopher Smith is left stranded on another planet as the episode ends, and there’s no hope for another season of his series.

James Gunn Has No Plans for Peacemaker Season 3 (But Won’t Say Never)

Speaking in a press conference for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale attended by ComicBook, James Gunn was asked if he has plans for a third season of the series, which drew a succinct answer from the creator, “No.” Gunn went on to reveal that, despite that being the case for the time being, he won’t totally rule out the idea of Peacemaker Season 3 happening eventually, but currently, the story that ended with the show’s Season 2 finale will be picked up across the larger DCU and finished elsewhere.

“This is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now,” Gunn teased. “So that doesn’t mean that there won’t be, I don’t want to…never say never, but like, right now, no (plans for Season 3). This is about the future of the DCU. And Peacemaker is an important character.”

Gunn did note that the Checkmate will also be a major presence in the DCU moving forward, something that stands apart from the likes of ARGUS and the Justice Gang as its own organization.

“You’ll definitely see Checkmate carrying through, like, they’re a thing now, so they’re a part of what’s going to happen, and I think they’re going to be really, really good at what they do, so when we see them next, I think their circumstances will be a little bit different than the startup that they are now.”

Based on how the Peacemaker Season 2 story wrapped up, with the baton of the Sanctuary storyline being tossed to the next chapters of the DCU, fans may find that the plot thread could be touched upon in the upcoming Supergirl movie, but perhaps more likely in 2027’s Man of Tomorrow movie and the upcoming HBO series Lanterns. When asked if Peacemaker or any of the other characters would appear in either of those movies, Gunn answered, “Well, we’ll have to see. That’s a secret.”

Gunn also made sure to note that the Sanctuary prison storyline that readers may know from the comics is not at all what he’s aiming to do with it in the DCU. In the pages of DC comics, the Sanctuary storyline saw things like a Joker vs Lex Luthor fight as villains formed factions. Speaking to that element specifically, Gunn said, “It’s not that.”

He added, “It was really the concept. I really like the concept. I like the concept of creating this prison that was absolutely inescapable, but was also a little rash because they think it’s not dangerous from their initial tests. But, you know, in the comics, it is. And in this world, obviously, there’s hints of it being dangerous. But I also like the idea of being able to create this other environment where people that are considered bad metahumans are going to have to figure out a new way to create a society. And that was what was always interesting about it for me.”