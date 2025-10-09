All 11 DC TV Shows Releasing After Peacemaker

After Peacemaker season 2, DC Studios have 11 more TV shows confirmed to be in development for the DC Universe and other franchises. DC Studios has already brought Creature Commandos and Peacemaker to our small screens, which, alongside Superman’s theatrical release, have marked a strong start for DC Studios’ beginnings. The success isn’t going to stop there, however, as there are several more DC TV shows billed for release in the coming years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced five TV shows as part of the DCU’s Chapter One, titled “Gods and Monsters”, back in 2023. One of these have already hit HBO Max, but four more are still in development, with several other animated shows joining them as DC Elseworlds projects, rather than being set inside the DCU. The future of DC’s live-action and animated TV is looking very bright, and will be expanded very soon.

11) Bat-Fam

Scheduled for release on Prime Video in November 2025, Bat-Fam will be the next TV series released by DC Studios. The series is a spinoff from the Merry Little Batman special from 2023, which introduced Luke Wilson as Bruce Wayne’s Batman and Yonas Kibreab as Damian Wayne’s Little Batman. The father and son pairing welcome new characters into Wayne Manor in Bat-Fam, navigating ordinary life while protecting the streets of Gotham against the likes of Volcano, Man-Bat, Ra’s al Ghul, and more.

10) Lanterns

The next live-action DC Studios series and the DCU’s next official instalment on the small-screen will be Lanterns, releasing in early 2026. Lanterns will star Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two iconic Green Lanterns from DC Comics who will be investigating a terrestrial mystery. Nathan Fillion will reprise his Superman role of Guy Gardner in the series, created by Damon Lindelof, Chris Mundy, and Tom King, with Lanterns set to explore the Green Lanterns Corps more than any previous DCEU project.

9) Waller

While updates about the Waller series have been scarce, James Gunn has recently confirmed that the series is still in development. Viola Davis is set to reprise her DCEU and Creature Commandos role as Amanda Waller, the former Director of ARGUS and the founder of both Task Force X and Task Force M. Waller doesn’t yet have a scheduled release date, but new speculation suggests Davis’ intimidating DCU antihero may be clawing her way back to power in the series. Waller was originally supposed to release before Superman, but ultimately did not.

8) Paradise Lost

Billed as a political drama centered around the power struggles on the mystical island of Themyscira, the DCU’s Paradise Lost series will establish Wonder Woman’s backstory in the franchise. The series is expected to be set long before Diana Prince’s birth, cementing Themyscira as a key DCU location – following on from its repeated mentions and the debut of Circe in Creature Commandos. The series could be inspired by Phil Jimenez and George Pérez’s 2001 DC Comics story, Paradise Lost Island, which explored a civil war on Themyscira.

7) Booster Gold

Washed-up 25th century athlete Mike Carter will be debuting in the DCU’s Booster Gold series as the titular superhero, who travels back in time and uses his futuristic tech to feign superpowers. In July 2025, DC Studios confirmed that David Jenkins (Our Flag Means Death, People of Earth) had been hired to write the pilot and serve as Booster Gold’s showrunner. The series still doesn’t have a scheduled release date, but is still in the works at DC Studios as an outright comedy.

6) Blue Beetle

Following on from his live-action debut as Jaime Reyes’ Blue Beetle in the eponymous 2023 DCEU movie, Xolo Maridueña was announced to be returning as the insect-themed superhero in an animated DCU series. In February 2025, Maridueña revealed that the animated Blue Beetle series is gearing up for release in 2026, but nothing has been officially confirmed. The series could cement Blue Beetle as a key part of the new DCU, and mark the latest returning DCEU actor and character in the rebooted franchise.

5) My Adventures with Green Lantern

After the huge success of the animated My Adventures with Superman series in 2023, which starred Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, My Adventures with Green Lantern was put into development. Expected to be a DC Elseworlds series, My Adventures with Green Lantern will follow high school student Jessica Cruz when she finds a fallen Green Lantern Power Ring and becomes a cosmic-empowered superhero. The series was first announced in February 2025, with Jake Wyatt and Stephanie Gonzaga executive producing, but there’s not yet a scheduled release date.

4) DC Super Powers

February 2025 also marked the announcement of DC Super Powers, an animated Cartoon Network series that doesn’t yet have a release date. The series will take place at the Alliance School for Heroes and will follow new students Lightning, Flash, Plastic Man, Aquagirl, Green Lantern, and Terra who will be mentored by Principal Martian Manhunter. Matt Beans and Michael Chang are producing the children’s series based on the Super Powers Collection action figures, though it’s unclear exactly when the series will premiere.

3) Starfire!

Also hitting Cartoon Network on an unspecified release date, Starfire! will explore the origin story of the titular member of the Teen Titans team. The series will see Koriand’r’s Starfire find an ancient spaceship on her homeworld of Tamaran, which she uses to escape and explore the stars. On her travels, she will meet “space biker Crush, plant-loving Fern, and the magical Princess Amethyst of Gemworld,” embarking on vibrant and fun adventures. Josie Campbell and Brianne Drouhard will be producing the new series.

2) Mister Miracle

Based on comic writer Tom King’s run of the Mister Miracle comics from 2017, it’s unclear whether the Mister Miracle adult animated series will be a part of the DCU or not. Mister Miracle will follow Scott Free, the world’s greatest escape artist, and will also debut Scott’s cruel supervillain father, Darkseid. If set in the DCU, Mister Miracle will introduce one of the franchise’s most significant antagonists, which could change the shape of the DCU forever. The network and release date for Mister Miracle haven’t yet been confirmed.

1) Creature Commandos Season 2

Following on from Peacemaker season 2, another DCU series has also been confirmed for a second season, as Creature Commandos from 2024 will be continued in the future. Production for Creature Commandos season 2 had begun by June 2025, and is expected to continue the adventures of Task Force M with the new members that were teased at the end of season 1. Rick Flag Sr. and the Bride will likely be leading Doctor Phosphorus, Nosferata, Khalis, Weasel, King Shark, and a juiced-up GI Robot on a new mission for ARGUS, which may also include Eric Frankenstein.

Creature Commandos season 2 doesn’t yet have a confirmed release date, but it hopefully won’t be long before Task Force M is back in action. Alongside the animated series, a number of other DC TV shows have been rumored or speculated. This includes a series focused on Skyler Gisondo’s Jimmy Olsen from Superman, which could debut the DCU’s Gorilla Grodd, and a series exploring the story of Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific. James Gunn has teased another “forthcoming secret DCU project,” so the future is looking bright for DC’s TV projects.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!