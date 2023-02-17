DCU Fan Art Transforms Top Gun: Maverick Star Glenn Powell Into Booster Gold

James Gunn and Peter Safran recently revealed a very thought out DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Among those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Booster Good series that they have already met with an actor for. Like with all things, fans want to know who's playing who in the DC Universe, and one fan thinks that Glenn Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) should play Booster Gold. One artist has even designed how the actor could look as the DCU hero.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new piece of fan art that shows how the Top Gun: Maverick star could look as the DC Comics hero from the future. In the fan art, Powell gets Booster Golds classic costume that looks modified for live-action. While the actor isn't rumored to be laying the character, he would definitely kill it if given the opportunity. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

