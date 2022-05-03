Dead To Me Season 3 to Premiere on Netflix in the Fall

✖

Netflix has confirmed that not only will their popular TV series Dead to Me return for its third and final season this fall but that creator Liz Feldman has a new comedy in the works at the streamer, the upcoming No Good Dead. No official premiere date for Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring series has been confirmed but Variety brings word of the premiere window and news of Feldman's next series. In a statement, Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix said: "No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced. She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant 'Dead to Me,' we are thrilled to continue our partnership with 'No Good Deed.'"

Feldman confirmed that production on the new episodes of Dead to Me had completed back in April, writing in a tweet: "And... that's a wrap on @deadtome Season 3! Filming is complete. Editing is underway. The final season is coming. And holy. F-king. S-t. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini knocked it out of the park. Can't to share it with you. ♥️" The series hasn't had any new episodes since 2020 but was previously a critical darling and awards favorite. Across its two seasons the show has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, three Writer's Guild of America Awards (winning one), and Critics' Choice Television Awards.

"I always had the sense that I wanted this show to be a relatively short-running one," Feldman told The Hollywood Reporter back in August of 2020 when the show's conclusion was announced. "Halfway through shooting season two, an idea came to me that felt very true to the show – and I realized that it could be a really great way to end it. ... Sometimes I think I'm making a mistake, letting go of this incredible alchemy we have with Christina and Linda, but it just feels right to me that this is how we should close out the story."

As far as Feldman's next series, No Good Dead, the show is described as "a half hour dark comedy that follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare."

"'No Good Deed' was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house," Feldman said. "I'm endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment."