Netflix's Dead To Me To End With Third Season

Netflix's popular Dead To Me series has been renewed for a third and final season on the streaming service. The series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardllini in a thrill ride of murder, mystery, drama, and high stakes trust issues. Despite having killed off one key character in its first season. Dead To Me found a way to bring back a beloved cast member in the second season. There has been no word yet on which cast members will be returning for this third and final season just yet, and there is no official premiere date for the news episodes, either.

The official announcement of the third and final season came from Netflix on Twitter. "The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season," Netflix tweeted on Monday. The most recent season dropped on May 8.

See the tweet with the official renewal and conclusion announcement below!

The brilliant Dead To Me has been renewed for a third (and final) season! pic.twitter.com/G526LJAWO0 — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2020

The first season of Dead to Me told the story of Jen (Applegate), a real estate agent and mother whose world is turned upside-down when her husband is killed in a hit-and-run. Attending a grief support group she meets the eccentric and cheerful Judy, and the two become fast friends. However, Judy has some dark secrets hidden under the surface, and neither her nor Jen are exactly as they seem. The duo have formed quite a bond over the course of their time together, and the secrets they keep will bring them even closer in Season 2. Rolling into the second season, the main character were forced to take dramatic steps to protect their loved ones, very much aware of each other's life and death secrets while also keeping a few things close to the vest, as well.

Applegate and Cardellini both returned for Season 2, along with co-stars James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessier. Parks and Recreation alum Natalie Morales will be joining the cast for the latest season, consisting of 10 30-minute episodes. Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman continued as showrunner in Season 2.

