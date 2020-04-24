Dead to Me Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

After a hugely popular and critically acclaimed launch on Netflix last year, Dead to Me is finally returning to TV screens with its second season. The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-starring series was renewed for Season 2 by Netflx not long after Season 1 was released and, just last month, the new installment was given a May 8th premiere date. With new episodes now just a couple of weeks away, Netflix has finally unveiled the first trailer for Dead to Me Season 2, showing fans exactly what they can expect to see when the show returns.

The first season of Dead to Me tells the story of Jen (Applegate), a real estate agent and mother whose world is turned upside-down when her husband is killed in a hit-and-run. Attending a grief support group she meets the eccentric and cheerful Judy, and the two become fast friends. However, Judy has some dark secrets hidden under the surface, and neither her nor Jen are exactly as they seem. The duo have formed quite a bond over the course of their time together, and the secrets they keep will bring them even closer in Season 2.

Applegate and Cardellini are both returning for Season 2, along with co-stars James Marsden, Diana Maria Riva, Valerie Mahaffey, Sam McCarthy, and Luke Roessier. Parks and Recreation alum Natalie Morales will be joining the cast for the new season, which will consist of 10 30-minute episodes. Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman continues as showrunner in Season 2.

You can check out Netflix's official synopsis for Dead to Me Season 2 below.

"Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other -- no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, DEAD TO ME returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before."

Are you looking forward to the new season of Dead to Me? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

Dead to Me Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on Friday, May 8th.

