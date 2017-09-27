Russo Brothers Adapting ‘Deadly Class’ As Syfy Pilot

Joe and Anthony Russo might be best known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but they’re about to lend their talents to another comic property.

Syfy has reportedly handed out a pilot order to a live-action adaptation of Image Comics’ Deadly Class, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Russo brothers will executive produce the project, alongside Mike Larocca, Adam Targum, and Lee Toland Krieger. Kreiger will direct the pilot, while Targum will be the series’ showrunner.

Deadly Class is described as a “unique coming of age journey” set in the backdrop of late ’80s counter-culture. The series will follow a disillusioned teen recruited into a storied high school for assassins. According to the plot description, “maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques, and his own adolescent uncertainties may prove fatal.”

Created by Rick Remender and Wesley Craig, Image’s Deadly Class comic has been running since January 2014. The series initially followed Marcus Lopez Arguello (who will presumably be the disillusioned teen in the live-action pilot), and has since expanded to tell the stories of other students at the fictional academy. Remender recently spoke out about the pilot order on his Twitter, saying that the show “couldn’t be in better hands.”

Sony, SyFy, Russo bros, my co-writer @MilesOrionFeld, showrunner Adam Targum, director Lee Toland Krieger…show couldn’t be in better hands — Rick Remender (@Remender) September 27, 2017

Syfy’s pilot roster is shaping up with genre hits, including a Tremors reboot, as well as a television adaptation of The Purge franchise. The network has several comic book adaptations in its arsenal as well, including the fan-favorite western Wynonna Earp and the upcoming Superman prequel Krypton. While Syfy might be best known for its outrageous, pop culture-influenced monster movies, we think the network is the right place to bring these out-of-the-box comic stories to life.