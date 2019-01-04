‘Deadly Class’ Featurette Embraces the ’80s

SYFY has released a new, behind-the-scenes video from Deadly Class, showing off how the series attains its vintage ’80s look.

The series takes place in the punk and skater underground of San Francisco in the late ’80s, and that is a scene that Henry Rollins, who has a role on the show, knows pretty well. Rollins joins series star Benjamin Wadsworth, showrunner/creator Rick Remender, and others talking about how the show achieves that feeling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SYFY has released the Deadly Class pilot online, ahead of its TV premiere date on January 16.

Fans who want to see the episode, which ComicBook.com called one of the best comic book TV pilots ever made, can do so here.

Deadly Class, which IMDb has rated as one of its ten most-anticipated TV shows of 2019, follows a homeless teenager named Marcus (Bejamin Wadsworth) after he is recruited to a boarding school for budding assassins, is based on a comic book written by Rick Remender, who also produces the show. He has said that one of the benefits of TV is that he will get to explore some of the spaces in between stories in the comics, and to elaborate on things that he moved past fairly quickly the first time around.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

DEADLY CLASS stars Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”), Lana Condor (“‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), María Gabriela de Faría (“Yo Soy Franky,” “Sitiados”), Luke Tennie (“Shock and Awe”), Liam James (“The Way Way Back,” “The Killing”), and Michel Duval (“Señora Acero,” QUEEN OF THE SOUTH).

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Mike Larocca (“Spy”) and Mick Betancourt (USA Network’s THE PURGE, “Shots Fired”). Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

Deadly Class will debut on SYFY on January 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.