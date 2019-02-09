‘Deadwood’ Movie Gets a First Premiere Date

Over a decade after the HBO western series ended its run the Deadwood movie has a target first premiere date.

According to Deadline, the Deadwood movie will debut on HBO this spring, making good on the time frame HBO Programming President Casey Bloys guessed at last July when he confirmed the project was going forward.

Production on the Deadwood movie began in November with most of the series’ stars returning for the film. Set a decade after the end of the Deadwood series, the movie features a dozen original stars. Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst) are all set to reprise their roles. They are joined by Jude Pettyjohn, playing a character named Caroline.

In the movie, the characters reunite to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood, but it won’t exactly be a party. According to the official synopsis, viewers can expect some old rivalries to return as well. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested, and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

Series creator David Milch wrote the screenplay for the movie, which is being directed by Game of Thrones‘ Daniel Minahan. Milch, McShane, Minahan, and Olyphant serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Gregg Fienberg, and Scott Stephens.

Deadwood ran for three seasons on HBO from March 21, 2004 to August 2006. The series was nominated for 28 Emmy Awards during its run, bringing home eight of them and is regarded as one of the greatest TV dramas of all time.

The Deadwood movie will air on HBO in Spring 2019.