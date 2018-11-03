Dean Koontz ‘Strangers’ TV Series in the Works

Dean Koontz’s novel “Strangers” is being adapted as a television series for Fox.

According to Deadline, Fox has given “Strangers” a script commitment plus penalty to the project. Teen Wolf and Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis is set to write the series based on the 1986 thriller. “Strangers” tells the story of several different people with no obvious connection — they live thousands of miles apart and have very different lives — who all find themselves struck with unusual fears and sudden phobias.

“A novelist in California suffers unbearable sleep terrors,” the synopsis reads. “In Boston, a surgeon’s intense panic attacks threaten her career. A priest in Chicago dreads the rise of the moon. An ex-Marine develops a paralyzing fear of the dark. They’re all connected by a forgotten trauma, repressed memories now surfacing and leading each of them to one destination: a small motel in Nevada where a dark secret lies hidden–one that could change the course of humanity itself.”

Davis will serve as executive producer along with Drop Dead Diva creator Josh Berman and Chris King via Osprey Production. Koontz will also executive produce the series. In addition to “Strangers”, Davis also has a live-action reboot of Aeon Flux in development for MTV along with The Walking Dead‘s Gale Anne Hurd. Berman began his career writing for CBS’ CSI, where he remained for six seasons and became executive producer. He has also served as a consulting producer for Sony TV‘s NBC drama, The Blacklist.

Should the project make it to full series, it will be the first television show based on Koontz’s work. The prolific writer has had several of his works adapted for film, both for theaters and television.

