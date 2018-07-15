Demi Moore Surprises Bruce Willis at His Comedy Central Roast

Bruce Willis’ ex-wife Demi Moore made a surprise appearance during the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis taping on Saturday night, and the G.I. Jane star did not hold back against her former flame.

“People wonder why our marriage came to an end, and in all honesty I think it was because some jealousy started to creep in,” Moore said. “I think Bruce never really got over the fact that I rocked the bald look better than he did.

“I was married to Bruce for the first three Die Hard movies, which makes sense because the last two sucked,” Moore said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Bruce considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure. Bruce, don’t be so hard on yourself, you had much bigger failures. Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk… campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney’s role in Ocean’s Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica.”

But Moore’s appearance wasn’t entirely mean-spirited, saying their 12-year marriage was “some of the best times of my life… easily one of my top three husbands.”

According to Variety, Willis told reporters after the show he was just as surprised as anybody to see Moore onstage, and called her comedy routine “terrific.”

The special, which will air on July 29 on Comedy Central, was hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The roast panel included a number of Willis’ former acting co-workers, as well as a few perennial Comedy Central roasters (namely Jeff Ross). Some of the guests included Cybill Shepherd, Martha Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Dennis Rodman, Edward Norton, Nikki Glaser and Kevin Pollak.

Gordon-Levitt portrayed a younger version of Willis in the 2012 science fiction thriller Looper, and reportedly spent a considerable amount of time working with writers on the special.

“We’re just trying to make each other laugh, I actually think that there’s something cool about being able to laugh at yourself, not take things too seriously and I think it can be sort of cathartic,” he told Variety after the show.

Willis and Moore first met at the premiere of Stakeout and got married in November 1987. The two have three children together — Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The two have reportedly maintained a close relationship ever since their divorce was finalized in 2000, with Willis attending Moore’s wedding to Ashton Kutcher and Moore attending his destination wedding to model Emma Heming in 2009.

Willis and Heming are still married and have two daughters together — Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Photo: Getty/Tommaso Boddi/WireImage