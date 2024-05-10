The Simpsons Showrunner Teases Bluey Crossover

When it comes to animated series, there are few more popular across a wide range of demographics than The Simpsons and Bluey and it turns out, the idea of getting the two to cross over might not be entirely out of the question. Speaking with Cinemablend, The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean said that they've brought up the idea of doing a Bluey crossover and while nothing is actually in the works, the idea has been tossed out there.

"Their kids are!" Jean said when asked if The Simpsons staff also happens to be fans of Bluey. "You know, but I think Bluey is a great show. I believe [the audience is] a little younger, although it does extremely well on Disney+. The two of us are always in the top five shows that they're airing. And doing a Bluey crossover is something we've talked about if they'd be willing."

Interestingly, while there isn't an actual The Simpsons/Bluey crossover per se, there has been a cameo. The Simpsons' Star Wars Special, "The Simpsons: May The 12th Be With You" featured not only an actual Family Guy crossover when the Griffins from that popular series dropped by Springfield, but also saw cameos from mothers and daughters from various other shows in the Disney brand — including Bluey.

What is The Simpsons' Star Wars Short About?

Here's how Disney+ describes "The Simpsons: May the 12th Be With You": "It's Mother's Day and Marge Simpson joins the moms of Disney+ on a special holiday outing that turns into an epic galactic adventure filled with heroes, villains, and a surprising old friend." The short is now streaming on Disney+.

A Bluey Spinoff Series Has Been Announced

This week, it was announced that Bluey is getting a spinoff series on ABC and Disney+. Bluey Minisodes are headed to both ABC and Disney+ with the minisode structure set to be familiar to both Disney Channel and Disney Junior audiences with bite-sized stories that click in under the standard seven-minute runtime of most regular Bluey episodes. As for the main Bluey series, it recently aired its season finale, "The Sign" and set records for Disney+. It's currently unclear exactly when the series will return for Season 4.

During a recent conversation with Bloomberg, Ludo Studio's Daley Pearson and Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis talked about Bluey's future after another massively successful season.

"Now that it's gone to 28 minutes, is it another season? Is it another—another something?" Pearson told the outlet. "We always wanted Bluey to be surprising and give the audience something they don't know they want. That's what we're thinking about. What is that thing? What is that vehicle that is next for Bluey?"

Davis had nothing definitive to report at that time: "I can't really comment on Bluey's future. But this is an important piece of business to our company." She adds, "We do love Bluey and Bingo, and so we want to stay in that business."

Both Bluey and The Simpsons are streaming on Disney+.