Revival: Syfy Orders TV Series Based on Image Comics Hit

A fan-favorite Image Comics series is headed to television. This week, as part of Syfy's upcoming slate reveal, it was announced that an adaptation of Image Comics' Revival has officially gotten a series order. Revival is based on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's comic of the same name, which ran at Image from 2012 through 2017. The series is produced by Blue Ice Pictures, with Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Samantha Levine, Daniel March, Luke Boyce and Aaron Koontz all producing. Revival is expected to launch at some point in 2025.

Revival is just the latest comic book adaptation to find a home at Syfy, after the cable network has launched shows based off of Dark Horse's Resident Alien, IDW's Wynonna Earp, DC's Krypton, Vault's Vagrant Queen, and Image's Deadly Class. The Revival series joins Syfy's current and upcoming slate of programming, which includes new seasons of The Ark, SurrealEstate, and Reginald the Vampire.

What Is Revival About?

Revival is set on one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin when the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the "revived" appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she's left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

"I'm excited to try and create an environment for this mystery we've built," Norton said in a statement when the series first launched. "[Colorist] Mark [Englert] and I are working hard to set a mood that hopefully sets the reader on edge. I couldn't be happier with how this is turning out."

Will There Be a Revival Movie?

An adaptation of Revival has been in the works essentially ever since the comic first made its debut, but did not make it to fruition. A film adaptation was announced to be in the works at 2017's Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, co-written by Seeley and directed by Luke Boyce, with a proof of concept teaser trailer even being shown at the event.

"I am beyond ecstatic to be bringing this incredible work to life. Revival has consistently been one of the best titles from Image in the past few years and one of my absolute favorites since it debuted in 2012," Boyce said at the time. "Long before I ever met Tim and Mike, I dreamed of being able to adapt this story on film and I intend to do everything I can to realize it to its full potential."