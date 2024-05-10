Constellation Season 2 Not Happening, Apple Cancels Sci-Fi Series After One Season

Apple TV+'s Constellation is ending its maiden voyage. On Friday, the streaming service announced that the new live-action series has been canceled after only one season. This news comes about a month and a half after Constellation's first season came to a close, with the finale premiering on Apple TV+ on March 27th.

Constellation, which starred Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, James D'Arcy, is just the latest Apple TV+ series dipping into the science fiction realm. The platform has already been home to Dark Matter, Foundation, Severance, Invasion, Silo, and For All Mankind, as well as its forthcoming spinoff series Star City. Apple TV+ is also developing an adaptation of William Gibson's Neuromancer, and an adaptation of Martha Wells' The Murderbot Diaries series.

What Is Constellation About?

Constellation stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost. Other cast members for the series included Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

Constellation is directed by Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys).

"I think the thing that is so brilliant and unique about this show is that what Peter Harness, who wrote it and is a genius, was able to do was explore the nature of what it is to be human," D'Arcy shared with ComicBook in an exclusive interview about the series. "So much of my time is spent living in my head, and I'm living in either a state of worry or a state of excitement about what's to come or what's already happened. I'm never here. But when I'm living in those other places, I'm worried about paying the bills or I'm excited that I'm going to win the lottery or whatever it is, I'm actually there. Like, I actually go to those places in my head, it feels very real. What I think is great is Peter has given us an opportunity to show certain situations from different angles, which you don't normally get in a drama. That's not normally how television works. It's a real privilege to be involved in something that is looking at life in a slightly different way."