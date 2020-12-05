Dexter Season 9 Begins Filming Next Month, New Character Details Revealed

✖

Earlier this year came the surprise announcement that Dexter is returning to Showtime. The fan-favorite TV series ended with a whimper instead of a bang seven years ago, with a series finale that fans still talk about in negative tones to this day. With its return the series will be able to try and right the course and give itself a chance at redemption, and if new reports are to be believed it will definitely be taking the series back to its roots and perhaps even sooner than we thought. According to The Illuminerdi, the new season is scheduled to begin in January of next year and the premium cable network is targeting major talent to go up against the title killer.

Michael C. Hall will reprise his role of Dexter for the series and going up against him will be a new character, a "50 year old man named Kurt." The outlet describes Kurt as having a season long arc for the ten-episode limited series, revealing him to be a trucker from the Northeastern part of America that owns a own the local truck stop in town and has "established himself as a beloved leader in the community." He harbors a secret though in his son Matthew which The Illuminerdi says has "created many messes" which require his father to use his wealth to clean-up. We can only assume "messes" is code for "murder victims."

Though they have no line on casting for the part of the son Matthew, but Showtime is reportedly targeting none other than John Cusack for Kurt (having previously reached out to Tim Robbins who passed on the part). It seems like the series is getting ready to have Dexter face a pair of villains that hearken back to the strongest of its antagonists like The Ice Truck Killer and The Trinity Killer. Let's hope they hit that mark.

"We basically do get to start from scratch," executive producer Clyde Phillips previously told THR. "We want this to not be Dexter season 9. Ten years have passed - or however many years have passed by the time this will air - and the show will reflect that time passage. Insofar as the ending of the show: this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was - and it's a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show, and Showtime was very gracious about that."

Production on the Dexter revival is set to begin in early 2021 with a premiere set for fall of that same year