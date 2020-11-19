Dexter Revival Adds Director, Story Details Teased

✖

In October, Dexter fans got a huge and exciting surprise when it was announced that Showtime has ordered a 10-episode revival of the series with an estimated launch date of Fall 2021. Now, a month after that announcement, new details of the revival are emerging. The Dexter revival has now added Marcos Siega, a longtime collaborator of Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips as an executive producer on the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Siega has signed on to both executive produce as well as direct one episode of the revival. Siega previously directed nine episodes of the series during its original run. His credits also include the pilot episode of The CW's Batwoman as well as HBO Max's upcoming The Flight Attendant.

While Dexter is getting a revival on Showtime, fans shouldn't consider it as a ninth season of the series in a traditional sense. Phillips previously told THR's TV Top 5 Podcast that the new revival is a chance to sort of start from scratch.

"We basically do get to start from scratch," Phillips explained "We want this to not be Dexter season 9. Ten years have passed - or however many years have passed by the time this will air - and the show will reflect that time passage. Insofar as the ending of the show: this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was - and it's a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show, and Showtime was very gracious about that."

Dexter first debuted in 2006 and ran for eight seasons on Showtime, and while the series was popular the series' original finale was a divisive one among fans. The episode saw Dexter fake his own death and assume a new identity as a lumberjack. Phillips explained that the revival will offer a chance to make things right with fans, but they're also not undoing anything, either.

"We're not undoing anything," he said. “We're not going to betray the audience and say, 'Whoops, that was all a dream.' What happened in the first eight years, happened in the first eight years."

Production on the Dexter revival is set to begin in early 2021 with a premiere set for fall of that same year

Are you excited for Dexter's big revival? How did you feel about the original finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!