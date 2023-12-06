Disney+ Subscriber Perks Now Include a Massive Walmart+ Discount
Disney Plus subscribers can get special offers from Ubisoft, Walmart, Marvel, Funko and more through January 31st.
Only Disney+ subscribers are eligible to order the Frozen 10th Anniversary Collectible Key from shopDisney, but that isn't the only benefit of being a subscriber right now. Disney recently rolled out a collection of perks that US subscribers can take advantage of through January 31st 2024. These perks include the chance to win a cruise on Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line as well as freebies and special offers from Ubisoft, Marvel, Funko and more.
They have also revealed that subscribers are now entitled to a $40 discount on annual Walmart+ subscriptions ($58 for the year with the deal) that you can take advantage of right here. Walmart+ memberships include a built-in subscription to Paramount+ which is $59.99 for the Essential plan on its own if you bought it separately, so it's basically free. You'll also get access to online deals at Walmart, free shipping on gifts and groceries with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, special offers, and more.
A complete breakdown of the perks can be found below. If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up / re-activate your account right here. Once that's done, visit the Disney Plus Perks page to redeem the offers.
The Disney+ Perks include:
- Disney Treasure Cruse sweepstakes
- 20% discount on Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ PC game
- $5 Fandango Promo Code to use toward a movie ticket to see Disney Animation's newest musical fantasy, Wish
- Walmart+ $40 Off Yearly Membership
- Special Offer for Walt Disney World ® Resort (Launching January 3)
- Bundle of over 30 free Marvel Digital Comics
- 50% off a D23 Gold Membership and access to other special offers
- Early access to special Frozen and Star Wars collectibles at shopDisney
- Free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz
- 15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko
- 15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly
- 20% off of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy
- Free, exclusive digital rewards on Disney Movie Insiders
- 15% off of vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium
What's New on Disney+ In December 2023?
You can check out a complete breakdown of new content for all of your favorite streaming platforms in December 2023 right here. Some highlights from the Disney+ slate include the following:
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- The Shepherd – Premiere
- Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Premiere
- Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Premiere
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32)
- Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Two-Part Special
- The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
- Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Season Finale
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Two Episode Premiere
- The Mission
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Premiere
- Doctor Who: The Giggle – Premiere
- Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)
- The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 3 and 4
- CMA Country Christmas Special
- Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)
- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two Episode Premiere
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) – Episodes 5 and 6
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) – Special Christmas Episode
- Beau Is Afraid
- Marvel Studios' What If...? Season 2 – Premiere
- Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Premiere
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)
- Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 3