Disney+ Subscriber Perks Now Include a Massive Walmart+ Discount

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Only Disney+ subscribers are eligible to order the Frozen 10th Anniversary Collectible Key from shopDisney, but that isn't the only benefit of being a subscriber right now. Disney recently rolled out a collection of perks that US subscribers can take advantage of through January 31st 2024. These perks include the chance to win a cruise on Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line as well as freebies and special offers from Ubisoft, Marvel, Funko and more.

They have also revealed that subscribers are now entitled to a $40 discount on annual Walmart+ subscriptions ($58 for the year with the deal) that you can take advantage of right here. Walmart+ memberships include a built-in subscription to Paramount+ which is $59.99 for the Essential plan on its own if you bought it separately, so it's basically free. You'll also get access to online deals at Walmart, free shipping on gifts and groceries with no minimum order, member savings on fuel, special offers, and more.

A complete breakdown of the perks can be found below. If you aren't a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up / re-activate your account right here. Once that's done, visit the Disney Plus Perks page to redeem the offers.

The Disney+ Perks include:

Disney Treasure Cruse sweepstakes

20% discount on Ubisoft's Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ PC game

$5 Fandango Promo Code to use toward a movie ticket to see Disney Animation's newest musical fantasy, Wish

Walmart+ $40 Off Yearly Membership

Special Offer for Walt Disney World ® Resort (Launching January 3)

Bundle of over 30 free Marvel Digital Comics

50% off a D23 Gold Membership and access to other special offers

Early access to special Frozen and Star Wars collectibles at shopDisney

Free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz

15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko

15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly

20% off of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy

Free, exclusive digital rewards on Disney Movie Insiders

15% off of vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium

What's New on Disney+ In December 2023?

You can check out a complete breakdown of new content for all of your favorite streaming platforms in December 2023 right here. Some highlights from the Disney+ slate include the following: