Disney and Awkwafina Reveal a Little Spider's Journey in A Real Bug's Life Clip (Exclusive)

Have you ever wondered what a Bug's life really looks like? While several beloved films have taken fans into that world, few have explored the world in as up-close a way as National Geographic's new Disney+ series A Real Bug's Life. The new series brings fans into the world of insects in an unprecedented way, and one of the many delightful animals in the spotlight is a tiny cross-orbweaver spider. As you can see in the video below, Awkwafina helps bring the little spider's journey to life as she grows by leaps and bounds and eventually is able to spin a web that includes 30 yards of silk. You can check out the full video below, and you can find the full episode on Disney+.

The little spiderling is over 400 times bigger after two months of growth, but that's not all. The clip shows how the spider's ability to weave webs has grown, as in just one hour, she spins 30 yards of silk. We then see the final product, which includes 2500 attachments. It's an impressive feat, and you can watch her build the intricate structure in the video below.

The series won't just spotlight spiders though, and the locations will change up throughout the series as well. A Real Bug's Life moves from the big city to a British farm and from Costa Rica to the African savanna and everything in between. Fans will meet spiders, bees, ants, and more along the way. You can find the series' official description below.

"Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar's 'A Bug's Life,' the new Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic, A REAL BUG'S LIFE, is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day.

The stakes are high ... even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination – from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee's first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that A REAL BUG'S LIFE can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film."

This is not the first project Awkwafina has worked on with Disney, as she previously appeared in both The Little Mermaid live-action remake and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In The Little Mermaid, Awkwafina voiced the role of Scuttle, and that also meant performing the character's song Scuttlebutt. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak, Awkwafina spoke about the song and revealed that she had no idea she was going to have a song at all.

"It was such an honor because I didn't even know Scuttle would have a song, and then I was surprised with that gift," Awkwafina said. "And then also, Lin is an incredible songwriter. So it was so cool to have performed something like that with the help of Daveed, obviously."

What did you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments!