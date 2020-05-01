Disney Family Singalong Volume 2 Reveals Full Lineup

Disney and ABC are running it back next Sunday, celebrating Mother's Day by airing the second installment of the Disney Family Singalong series. Host Ryan Seacrest will return once again next Sunday evening, pulling together videos from some of the most talented performers in the business as they perform some of Disney's most popular songs, all from their individual homes. The first edition of the Family Singalong was a massive success for the Mouse, so it's no surprise that Round 2 is on the way.

Next Sunday's Singalong will include a brand new roster of talent performing songs that weren't featured the first time around. Singers like Halsey and Miguel will be joining the party, as well as beloved Disney stars like Anika Noni Rose and Idina Menzel. Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayler Erbert will all be singing for the second time, but performing different songs.

Also featured in the new edition are recent Disney actors Donald Glover, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen, reprising their roles from The Lion King.

Here's the full list of performances set for the second Disney Family Singalong:

"A Whole New World" (Aladdin) by Idina Menzel and Ben Platt

"Almost There" (The Princess and the Frog) by Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose

"Hakuna Matata" (The Lion King) by Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Walter Russell III

"Part of Your World" (The Little Mermaid) by Halsey

"Poor Unfortunate Souls" (The Little Mermaid) by Rebel Wilson

"Remember Me" (Coco) by Miguel

"Step in Time" and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" (Mary Poppins) by Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, and Hayley Erbert

"Try Everything" (Zootopia) by Shakira

"When I Am Older" (Frozen 2) by Josh Gad

"Zero to Hero" (Hercules) by Keke Palmer

"You'll Be in My Heart" (Tarzan) by Broadway performers Merie Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Cassie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland

The second Disney Family Singalong will air on ABC on Sunday, May 10th at 7 pm ET. The special will likely be added to Disney+ within a week or two.

Are you looking forward to the new Disney Family Singalong special? Which of the new songs are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.