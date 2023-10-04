Disney+'s Behind the Attraction Season 2 Trailer Teases More Disney Parks Rides

Pirates of the Caribbean, Indiana Jones Adventure, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad are among the Disney Parks rides explored this season.

Remain seated with your hands, arms, feet, and legs inside the living room: Disney+ is taking subscribers on another behind-the-scenes tour of Disney Parks in season two of Behind the Attraction. Disney Branded Television today revealed the new trailer and key art (below) for the next six episodes of the Disney+ Original docuseries showcasing the attractions, food, and nighttime spectaculars of Disney's global theme parks, including Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort. Behind the Attraction season 2 premieres with all six episodes available to stream on November 1st.

Behind the Attraction takes viewers on a ride behind Disney Parks' most iconic and beloved attractions, featuring the Imagineers that designed them and the Cast Members who operate them. Season 2 will showcase more quintessential Disney Parks attractions, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Indiana Jones Adventure, EPCOT, Disney Parks food, and nighttime spectaculars like World of Color.

The first season explored such staples as the Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, "it's a small world," The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Star Tours, and Space Mountain, as well as the Disneyland Hotel, the monorail and trams, and the iconic castles of Disney Parks around the world, from Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom to Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Dwayne Johnson (Disney's Jungle Cruise) & Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions and The Nacelle Company (The Movies That Made Us), and is narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds). Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series and serves as Executive Producer, along with Johnson, Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Frankie Chiapperino from Seven Bucks Productions, and Ian Roumain, Benjamin J. Frost, and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company.

(Photo: Disney)

Behind the Attraction Season 2 Episodes



Pirates of the Caribbean (201)

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (202)

Indiana Jones Adventure (203)

EPCOT (204)

The Food (205)

Nighttime Spectaculars (206)

All six episodes of Behind the Attraction season 2 are available to stream November 1st on Disney+. Sign up for Disney+ here.