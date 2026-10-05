Lanterns Season Finale Is a Muted Conclusion, But With Satisfying Storytelling [REVIEW]

The less said about the 2011 Green Lantern movie, the better, but the film left a bad enough impression on the world that it took major rehabilitation for the character to become noteworthy again. To their credit, the team at DC Studios has taken that herculean task and willed it into existence, giving the world not only a fresh take on Green Lantern mythology with Lanterns, but a new corner of the larger DCU that makes this cinematic universe stand apart from the competition. Ahead of the show’s debut, only the first seven of eight episodes were provided for review, but ahead of the finale’s premiere we were able to see how Lanterns concluded.

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A fair criticism lobbied at Lanterns was one of balance, as it tried desperately to be an Earth-bound and hardened detective mystery while also flirting with the grander Green Lanterns in space elements of the comics. Even with great performances by leads Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, this balance was something that held back the story in some ways, and it should come as no surprise that the last episode doesn’t suddenly change things in one direction or the other. Fans who weren’t interested in its mix of grounded storytelling with minimal space opera antics may not be able to look past the fact that it maintains that same tonal distinction in its last act, but anyone who has been picking up what Lanterns was putting down. Full spoilers for the episode will follow.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

PROS CONS Great performances by its cast An irritating final story moment Major DCU surprises 1 Surprising similarity that stands out

Lanterns Finale Has No Action, But Plenty of Bombshells

DC fans perhaps expecting a bevvy of power ring constructs and explosions in Lanterns’ last episode will find none of that here, with perhaps the most “action” element being John Stewart forcing Sinestro into tainted waters or a flashback of Hal Jordan trying to escape a house fire. But the good news is that this episode of Lanterns doesn’t need some big action reckoning in order to resolve itself; instead, it sticks to its guns and unfolds its story the exact way it’s been telling it across the rest of the season, with dense dramatic exchanges.

As a result, these major moments not only shift our entire perspective about what has come before in Lanterns but become Earth-shaking narrative reveals that carry the punch of a major action moment. Episode 5 of the story was the most action-heavy of them all, but the Season finale of Lanterns proves that a well-written exchange between characters on opposing sides that fully believe what they’re saying can be just as compelling. In that same vein, the shocking reveal about who killed Hal Jordan and why is just as stunning to watch unfold as any actual action scene that has preceded it.

Every Lanterns Character Gets the Chance to Shine in the Finale

The only reason that these heavy dramatic moments in the Lanterns finale land as well as they do is that each performer that is given the chance to step into the spotlight truly excels. Naturally, all of these major beats are anchored by Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, whose thoughtful approach to every detail in his life remains a steadfast guiding force for the character in every scene; it forces you to wait on bated breath for how he’ll react to any given reveal or moment. By the episode’s end, though, his commanding presence is so firmly established that it’s clear he has a bright future in the DCU.

That’s not to undercut any of the performers, though, with specific kudos worth being given to not only Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan, but Kelly Macdonald as Kerry Kane and even Shea Pritchard as Noah Macon. All three of these actors have such specific places in the story of the Lanterns finale, with distinct complex emotions and narrative beats, that it’s impressive all of them manage to hit them all in ways that don’t tread on each other. Macdonald especially has some heavy lifting to do, and with the framing of her most intense scene being a simple conversation where she stands side-by-side with Pierre, it’s a compelling sequence carried by their work and not the direction of the episode itself.

One of the best things about Lanterns as well is the shades that it delivers in the characters that have already proven themselves to be worthy of bearing the ring. DC fans know that Green Lanterns have the ability to display great willpower, and that’s what they harness for their rings, but in moments where we see John Stewart, Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner, and even Sinestro all on screen, it shows that there are layers to what that even means. Across these characters, it’s not just varying degrees of arrogance; it’s a spectrum of control, understanding, discipline, and grit. Shades of all these attributes can be seen across the characters, not only showing the nuance that each actor brought to their role to distinguish them but proving how the DCU itself can maintain so many different characters who can share the same title.

The Season Finale of Lanterns Lands the Plane, With One Irritating Choice

One of the biggest faults that can be found in the Lanterns season finale, though, is one that doesn’t become obvious until the episode’s end. It’s been something of a trope for years now that superhero shows or movies won’t actually have the character in the suit when the story starts, forcing them to earn the title and even not wear their signature costume until the final episode. Lanterns not only does the same thing, but then goes on to not even show Stewart in a full uniform. Naturally, this is at least partially to do with the thematic arcs that the show itself is exploring and the place that it arrives with Stewart becoming his own kind of Green Lantern, but it’s hard not to have a slightly cynical read of an ending like this given the way that superhero TV shows have been created exclusively to give characters a new costume.

It would be easy to get caught up in Lanterns falling into this trap, and it’s definitely something that elicits an eye roll since we’re in 2026 and still doing this, but it’s hardly the feeling that stems from actually watching the final scene. As the episode comes to a close, we not only get to see the relationship between Hal and John finally reach a place that we all knew it would get to, but a hint of this character’s future.

Is it frustrating that Lanterns leaned on a tired trope? Yes, but only when you’re sitting with it afterward; in the moment, it’s a satisfying end that tees up something exciting to come. Aaron Pierre is a real star, and Lanterns proves he can fly among them.

What did you think of the Lanterns Season finale? Did the series end how you expected or were you let down? Sound off in the comments below!