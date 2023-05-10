Disney+ and Hulu Combining Into One App This Year

TV and movie fans that subscribe to both Disney+ and Hulu are going to have a much easier time browsing their watchlists later this year. The two streaming services are part of the Disney streaming bundle, along with ESPN+, but they will soon be available on the same platform. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during the company's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday that Disney+ and Hulu will soon be found on a combined app, at least here in the United States.

Iger revealed that the services will still operate as standalone services, so they're not fully merging into one subscription. If you just want Hulu, you won't have to sign up for Disney+. That said, if you do have those services, a single app will be launched that allows you to find the content from both in the same place. The combined app is scheduled to arrive at some point in 2023, though a specific date wasn't revealed.

"While we continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, this is a logical progression of our DTC offerings that will provide greater opportunities for advertisers, while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience," Iger explained.

Based on Iger's previous comments at other engagements, many thought that Disney might be looking to sell its majority stake in Hulu, which it acquired in the Fox deal. Now, that no longer appears to be the case, as the service is going to be combined with Disney+, allowing both brands to work together.

This will likely offer subscribers more opportunities to sign up for the Disney Bundle services that they aren't already subscribed to. The Disney Bundle has been the company's biggest streaming push since it launched, so a combined service has felt inevitable.