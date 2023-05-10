Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Releases on Disney+ in One Week

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hit theaters back in February and while it wasn't necessarily a flop by normal box office standards, the film's $475,358,379 worldwide takeaway is pretty low for Marvel. The threequel suffered a record-breaking box office drop for a Marvel movie despite having the biggest opening of the Ant-Man trilogy. The movie also wasn't a huge success with critics, earning the second-lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any MCU film after Eternals. The movie currently has a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes at 47%, but its audience score is a much better 83%. The movie also became available to watch on digital last month, but if you've been holding out for Disney+, your time is almost here. The movie is officially coming to the streaming site in one week.

"In ONE WEEK Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is streaming on @DisneyPlus," the official account for Marvel Studios shared on Instagram today. You can check out their one-week post below:

Who Stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie also features the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and includes the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray also made his franchise debut in the film, and Kathryn Newton stepped in as the new Cassie Lang, making her the third actor to play the role. The movie also features David Dastmalchian, who played Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films. However, now he's voicing the new character, Veb. Other Ant-Man newcomers include William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Katy O'Brian as Jentorra.

How Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Doing at the Box Office?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released last week, making it the second MCU film to be released this year after Quantumania. While the threequel didn't have as big an opening as the second Guardians movie, it's definitely on track to do better than Quantumania at the box office. The film earned a little over $118 million this weekend, which is almost $5 million more than estimated.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to Disney+ on May 17th.