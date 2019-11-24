Disney+ Reveals Everything Being Added Through December 15th

Much has been made of the exclusive content library on the new Disney+ streaming service, mainly because Disney kicked its promotional campaign into high gear with a viral tweet thread about every movie and show that would be included at launch. Since that time, Disney did add a few titles to its opening day roster, but it’s mostly remained exactly what it was when it began. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ won’t be constantly rotating content in and out. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t movies and shows that still need to be added.

This week, Disney+ revealed the complete list of titles that are set to be added through December 15th. This includes new episodes of original shows like The Mandalorian and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as well as movies that were previously on Netflix, like Coco and Thor: Ragnarok.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was already a ton of popular content on Disney+ for fans to enjoy, but now there’s about to me even more after these new additions.

You can check out the complete list of new titles coming to Disney+ this month below, along with the synopses of every new TV episode.

11/27

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!

11/29

Coco

Coco (en Espanol)

The Mandalorian – Chapter 4

The Mandalorian teams up with an ex-soldier to protect a village from raiders.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Blocking”

After Nini discovers that E.J. isn’t who she thinks he is, Ashlyn gets caught in the middle. Gina and E.J. team up as ‘Wonderstudies,’ and Ricky gets an unexpected visitor at home.

Encore! – “Grease”

Twenty-eight years ago, classmates from Hackensack High School in Hackensack, New Jersey performed the Broadway classic “Grease.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Here Comes Hailey”

When Hailey’s grandmother started to suffer from Alzheimer’s, Hailey was afraid she would lose the close bond they shared. So Hailey found a way to connect. Through the power of puzzles, Hailey teaches other kids dealing with their loved ones’ dementia how to make connections for a strong family. Now, Marvel will recognize her compassionate work as she becomes part of Marvel’s Hero Project.

The Imagineering Story – “Hit or Miss”

After a tragic downturn, Michael Eisner steps back from creative stress and hires business minded managers to fill the void. The pendulum swings from art to commerce. The Imagineers enter an era of austerity. While some projects enjoy enormous success, others are cancelled, and still others, disappoint. The pattern seems irreversible.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Denim”

Jeff Goldblum slips into the tight-fitting world of DENIM to explore its transformation from a workman’s uniform to an empowering statement of identity. He adventures down abandoned mine shafts with “Indiana Jeans;” seeks out vintage denim at America’s biggest flea market; and joins Texan denim-clad line dancers all while he uncovers the fascinating history of the garment that took over the world.

Forky Asks A Question – “What Is Time?”

Rex uses the age of real dinosaurs as an example to give Forky an understanding of the concept of time.





12/1

Henry Hugglemonster (seasons 1-2)

Miles From Tomorrowland (seasons 1-3)

Sheriff Callie’s Wild West (seasons 1-2)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (seasons 1-4)

The Lion Guard (season 3)

Expedition Amelia

Garfield

Glory Road

The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 15)

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Blue Ribbon Kids

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Jingle Pols

Incredible! The Story of Dr. Pol

Just Like Me! (seasons 1-2)

Marvel Rising: Chasing Ghosts

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Heart of Iron

12/3

One Day at Disney

One Day At Disney is a spectacular collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney+. The new, 224-page coffee table book and the documentary series will both arrive on December 3, highlighting the talented men and women who bring life to some of Disney’s most beloved stories. Disney+’s 52-episode documentary series will launch with a feature length film, with new shorts releasing weekly.

12/5

Thor: Ragnarok

12/6

The Mandalorian – Chapter 5

The Mandalorian helps a rookie bounty hunter who is in over his head.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “Homecoming”

Miss Jenn organizes a girl’s night out with Kourtney and Nini to help Nini shake off the boy drama, while the rest of the theater kids attend the East High Homecoming dance, where Carlos learns to dance like everyone’s watching.

Encore! – “Annie Get Your Gun”

Twenty-one years ago, high school classmates from Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, Florida performed the Broadway classic “Annie Get Your Gun.” Now, the cast returns to reprise the roles of their youth with the help of Broadway professionals.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Mighty Rebekah”

Rebekah is on a mission to shield others from hate, and make the world a safer, more loving place for everyone. Raising awareness for LGBTQ youth and putting herself out there as a role model for other kids has made her a hero. She doesn’t know it yet, but Rebekah is being initiated into a small group of extraordinary kids, as she joins Marvel’s Hero Project.

The Imagineering Story – “A Carousel of Progress”

Bob Iger returns Imagineering to the foundation of Disney DNA – quality wins out. He modernizes the formula. By strategically investing in creative content, international expansion and new technology, he empowers the Imagineers to plus the existing parks worldwide, especially the recent ones that fell short of expectations. After a decade, the parks never looked better.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “BBQ”

Jeff Goldblum embarks on a mouth-watering tour of all things BBQ and discovers a whole new subculture and language behind this primordial culinary tradition. He joins the BBQ Pit Boys for a Connecticut cookout and visits a cutting-edge farm facility to learn about an unusual meat alternative –insects! Jeff then puts his new skills to the test as his grills up a July 4th feast.

Forky Asks a Question – “What is Love?”

Forky attempts to understand the concept of love from Bonnie’s elder toys who believe they’ve been there, done that.

12/11

Alice: Through the Looking Glass

12/13

The Mandalorian – Chapter 6

The Mandalorian joins a crew of mercenaries on a dangerous mission.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – “What Team?”

When Miss Jenn is placed on temporary leave and rehearsals are put on hold, the students rally together to defend their drama teacher.

Encore! – “Oklahoma!”

Twenty-eight years ago, students at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia planted their Southern roots in the classic musical “Oklahoma!” Now, the alumni reunite with the help of Broadway professionals to restage it for an encore performance. The cast comes together and turns their struggles into a sensation, while learning more about themselves and each other in five days. Tony award-winning Broadway actress Ali Stroker appears in this episode.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Make Way for Jahkil”

Jahkil wanted to help the homeless people he noticed in his city, so he started distributing his Blessing Bags full of essential items. As he sets new goals to reach even more people who could use his support, Jahkil never strays from his original goal – to show people, no matter their situation, that they deserve kindness and dignity. That’s what makes Jahkil a true Marvel Super Hero.

The Imagineering Story – “To Infinity and Beyond”

Bob Iger personally shepherds his labor of love, the Shanghai Disney Resort. The Imagineers customize an ambitious new theme park to fit China’s culture, a symbol of patience and collaboration. Meanwhile, through innovative technology and immersive placemaking, the beloved pop culture worlds of Avatar, Marvel and Star Wars come to life.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Gaming”

Jeff Goldblum plugs in to the world of GAMING as he discovers that video games are far more than a mindless past time. From the high-octane world of e-sports to game-design sound engineering and Live Action Role Roleplay (LARP), Jeff witnesses how gaming can be a vehicle for empathy, cooperation and confidence building, which has an impact far beyond the virtual sphere.

Forky Asks a Question – “What Is a Computer?”

Trixie explains to Forky what a computer does as they experience the common stresses of technology.

Pixar SparkShorts – “Wind”

Set in a world of magical realism, “Wind” sees a grandmother and her grandson trapped deep down an endless chasm, scavenging debris that surrounds them to realize their dream of escaping to a better life.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.