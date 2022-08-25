Disney+ to Release Banned Bluey Episode About Farting

Disney+ will release for U.S. subscribers an episode of the popular Australian cartoon Bluey that the streamer had previously banned. The episode, "Family Meeting", had originally aired on Australia's ABC Kids last December and according to a statement, while the episode had previously not met broadcast standards for Disney Junior, it has since been reevaluated.

"'Family Meeting' will roll out on U.S. platforms soon," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement to Pirates & Princess (via TVLine). "Some of the Bluey content did not meet Disney Junior broadcast [standards and practices] at the time the series was acquired. Now that it is rolling out on other platforms, it is a great opportunity to reevaluate, which is what we plan to do."

Per the episode's description, "After Bandit is accusing of passing wind in Bluey's face, "Your Honor" Chilli calls a family meeting where he is put on trial. There is discussion of his meal (sauerkraut) prior to his alleged "fluffy" as the judge hears both sides."

"Family Meeting" is not the first episode of Bluey to be removed. In 2020, fans learned that the episodes "Flat Pack" and "Teasing" had both been pulled from the on-air rotation, due to Bandit's use of the phrase "ooga booga," which has racist connotations for indigenous Australians. In addition, the season 2 episode "Dad Baby" has never aired on Disney networks or made its way to Disney+, due to Disney taking issue with its discussion of childbirth.

The animated Bluey follows a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog (Bluey) who loves to play and turns everyday family life in to extraordinary adventure that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, often bringing her family, including her younger sister Bingo and parents Bandit and Chilli, as well as friends and community into her world of fun and discovery.

The first half of Season 3 of Bluey is not streaming on Disney+. The second half is expected to begin streaming later this year.

