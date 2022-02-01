Disney+ Developing Adaptation of Sci-Fi Novel The Temperature of Me and You

Disney+’s roster of original programming is continuing to grow, and it looks like that will soon include a recent young adult hit. As The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Tuesday, the streaming service is developing a television adaptation of The Temperature of Me and You, a LGBTQ+ sci-fi novel that was published by Disney-Hyperion on January 25th. The book is the debut novel of public health advocate and researcher Brian Zepka. The television adaptation will be set up by Foster Driver and Zoe Kent through their Driver+Kent production banner, with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Alden Derck writing the project.

In The Temperature of Me and You, sixteen-year-old Dylan Highmark thought his winter was going to be full of boring shifts at the Dairy Queen, until he finds himself in love with a boy who’s literally too hot to handle. Dylan has always wanted a boyfriend, but the suburbs surrounding Philadelphia do not have a lot in the way of options. Then, in walks Jordan, a completely normal (and undeniably cute) boy who also happens to run at a cool 110 degrees Fahrenheit. When the boys start spending time together, Dylan begins feeling all kinds of ways, and when he spikes a fever for two weeks and is suddenly coughing flames, he thinks he might be suffering from something more than just a crush. Jordan forces Dylan to keep his symptoms a secret.

But as the pressure mounts and Dylan becomes distant with his closest friends and family, he pushes Jordan for answers. Jordan’s revelations of why he’s like this, where he came from, and who’s after him leaves Dylan realizing how much first love is truly out of this world. But if the attraction between them defies the laws of physics, love may be the only thing that can keep Jordan and Dylan together.

While the series doesn’t yet have a release date, it is reportedly seen as being at the top of the list of projects on the Driver+Kent slate, with the company focusing, according to a statement from the duo, on, “content that speaks to a global audience through the transformative lens of genre, sci-fi, fantasy and character-driven drama.”

“We believe that all people are equal and deserve to experience content that reflects the world we live in today and the world we want to live in tomorrow,” Driver and Kent added.

