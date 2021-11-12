Disney+ Day Recap: All Announcements Out of Disney’s Streaming Event

Disney on Friday debuted first looks, exclusive footage, and new trailers in celebration of Disney+ Day 2021, the second anniversary of Disney+. The streaming platform debuted more than 25 new pieces of content, including Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, and The Simpsons streaming short Plusaversary. Subscribers were the first to preview a slate of upcoming content from Disney+ brands — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic — and stream exclusive special looks from Marvel Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, revealing new series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Cars on the Road. See all the announcements below.

Cheaper by the Dozen

Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff announce that their reimagining of the hit family comedy “Cheaper by the Dozen” will be coming to Disney+ in March 2022.

Disenchanted

Stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share that “Disenchanted,” the sequel to the hit film “Enchanted,” will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Writer and producer Jeff Kinney reveals all-new key art for “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” The animated adventure starts streaming December 3, 2021 on Disney+.

Rodrick Rules

Jeff Kinney announces that a second animated film from the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” book series will be coming to Disney+. “Rodrick Rules” will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, stars of the upcoming hybrid live-action/CG animated feature based on everyone’s favorite animated chipmunks, unveil teaser art for the new movie streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2022.

The Beatles: Get Back

Watch a new clip from Peter Jackson’s upcoming docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” showing the legendary band performing “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The three-night event starts streaming on Disney+ on November 25, 2021.

Better Nate Than Ever

Based on the book by Tim Federle, “Better Nate Than Ever” will premiere on Disney+ in Spring 2022. The comedy adventure stars Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Michelle Federer and introduces Rueby Wood as Nate, with Norbert Leo Butz and Lisa Kudrow.

Hocus Pocus 2

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will run amok again as The Sanderson Sisters in “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to Disney’s Halloween cult classic, premiering Fall 2022 exclusively on Disney+.

Pinocchio

Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. “Pinocchio” premieres on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

Simon Pegg is back as Buck in “The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild,” an all-new movie, premiering January 28, 2022 on Disney+. View the teaser trailer that features Buck, Crash & Eddie and a few new friends as they go on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

Sneakerella

Lace up and dream big with the new trailer for the Disney+ Original Movie “Sneakerella.” Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, the high-energy, music-driven movie puts a gender-flipped twist on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. “Sneakerella” premieres exclusively on Disney+ on February 18, 2022.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

It’s time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Disney+ announced a new live-action series, “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure from Paramount Television Studios and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios. The series, based on the beloved, best-selling books, follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world.

Baymax

Check in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion in a trailer for his new Disney+ Original Series. “Baymax,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

Zootopia+

Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with new art from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia+,” a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Tiana

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie (“The Photograph”) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series, “Tiana,” coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.

Disney Intertwined (Entrelazados)

“Disney Intertwined” (“Entrelazados”), the first Disney+ Original Series produced in Latin America, is now available on the streaming service. In the series, Allegra is ready to change the past in order to reach her dream.

Cars on the Road

Watch the “Pixar 2021 Disney+ Day Special” on Disney+ to see Pete Docter take fans behind the scenes of Pixar Animation Studios to look at some of their upcoming projects for Disney+.

Larry the Cable Guy reveals the title of Pixar’s upcoming “Cars” series: “Cars on the Road.” Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.

Win or Lose

Pete Docter announces an exclusive peek behind the curtains of Pixar in two brand-new documentaries coming to Disney+ in 2022 that explore the making of “Turning Red” and “Lightyear.”

Directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson reveal concept art for Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series “Win or Lose,” coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode of “Win or Lose” highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.

Hawkeye

As a celebration of the MCU on Disney+, “Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special” is now streaming on Disney+, where subscribers can see sneak peeks of the next Marvel Studios series coming to the service, including:

is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series stars Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and newcomer Alaqua Cox. Episodes are directed by executive producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert & Bertie; executive producer Jonathan Igla is head writer. The series premieres November 24, 2021. Enjoy an action-packed look in the Marvel Studios special on Disney+.

Moon Knight

Get a first look at “Moon Knight,” a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. “Moon Knight” is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab; Jeremy Slater is head writer. The series is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

She-Hulk

See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney+ in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro with Anu Valia also directing. Executive producer Jessica Gao serves as head writer.

Ms. Marvel

introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. “Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

Echo

A series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, who will be introduced in “Hawkeye.”

Ironheart

A series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

Agatha: House of Harkness

A series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character from “WandaVision.” Jac Schaefer returns as executive producer and head writer.

Secret Invasion

A series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover comic event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

X-MEN ’97

An animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ’90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.

What If…? (Season 2)

The second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of “What If…?” to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

An animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.

I Am Groot

A series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore.

Marvel Zombies

An animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews.

Willow

From the set of the upcoming Lucasfilm series “Willow,” Warwick Davis introduces the supporting cast, including Ruby Cruz (“Mare of Easttown”), Erin Kellyman (“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”), Ellie Bamber (“The Serpent”), Tony Revolori (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”), Amar Chadha Patel (“The Third Day”) and Dempsey Bryk (“The Birch”). “Willow” premieres exclusively on Disney+ in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) and director Deborah Chow share an exclusive look at the series with behind-the-scenes footage and concept art. The Disney+ Original Series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” premieres on Disney+ in 2022. View the exclusive look on Disney+.

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Celebrate the origins and legacy of Star Wars‘ legendary bounty hunter, Boba Fett, in a special look for “Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett,” now streaming on Disney+.

Welcome to Earth

Explore Earth’s greatest wonders with Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world in the new trailer for “Welcome to Earth,” the six-part original series from National Geographic streaming December 8, 2021.

America The Beautiful

Visit the spacious skies, the amber waves of grain, and the purple mountain majesties in the new trailer for “America The Beautiful,” a new six-part series streaming on Disney+ in 2022.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

See Chris Hemsworth discover the full potential of the human body in the trailer debut for “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.” The six-part Disney+ Original Series from National Geographic starts streaming in 2022.

