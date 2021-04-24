New Look at Josh Peck’s Turner & Hooch Series on Disney+

Disney unleashes the first footage from the Josh Peck-starring Turner & Hooch sequel series coming this summer to Disney+. The 12-episode hourlong series, inspired by the 1989 film of the same name where Detective Scott Turner (Tom Hanks) partners with an unruly dog to help him find a killer, sees U.S. Marshall Scott Turner Jr. (Peck) inheriting a sweet-but-slobbery and rambunctious dog of his own (played by five French Mastiffs: Arnie, Cyd, Hammer, Obi, and Mya). Along with his dog-loving sister, Laura (Lyndsy Fonseca), Scott will buddy up with Hooch while investigating his father's death — which may not have been an accident.

The titular Turner & Hooch appear together in "A New Beginning - The Stories Continue" trailer from Disney+, above, also featuring footage from upcoming summer release titles Marvel's What If...? and Loki.

The series created by Matt Nix (Burn Notice, The Gifted) also stars Carra Patterson (The Arrangement) as Jessica Baxter, Scott's brave, street-smart partner; Brandon Jay McLaren (Chicago Fire) as Xavier Wilson, a cool, enigmatic marine-turned-US Marshal; Anthony Ruivivar (The Haunting of Hill House) as Chief James Mendez, Scott's boss with a secret soft spot for Scott's new dog, Hooch; Lyndsy Fonseca (Agent Carter) as Laura Turner, Scott's sweet, animal-loving sister; Jeremy Maguire (Modern Family) as Matthew Garland, Laura's dog-loving son; and Vanessa Lengies (Glee) as Erica Mouniere, the quirky head of the U.S. Marshals dog training program.

Original Turner & Hooch star Reginald VelJohnson will reprise his role as David Sutton, a detective-turned Mayor of Cypress Beach. Here's the synopsis for the new series:

When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. “Turner & Hooch” stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.

Turner & Hooch premieres on Disney+ on July 16. The original film, starring Tom Hanks, Beasley the Dog, Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, Reginald VelJohnson, and John McIntire, is now streaming on Disney+.

