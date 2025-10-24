Divisive Crime Thriller Finally Streaming on Netflix (But It’s Not All Good News)

A divisive crime drama is now streaming in full on Netflix, but there’s a major problem for viewers who get hooked. The streaming platform has been adding new titles to its content catalog all month long, with even more TV shows and movies set to arrive next month. One of the most recent additions is a crime drama led by a Breaking Bad star that split critics and audiences.

Netflix subscribers can now stream Parish, AMC’s short-lived series based on the BBC One show Baby Driver. All six seasons of the Giancarlo Esposito-starring series started streaming on Netflix on October 24th as part of AMC and Netflix’ expanded licensing deal that has already brought numerous hit shows to the streamer. In Parish, Esposito stars as Gracian Parish, a family man who returns to crime following the murder of his son, sending him on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate. Unfortunately, there will be no chance of binge-watching future seasons, as AMC canceled Parish after just a single season.

Parish Divided Critics and Audiences

Play video

Parish was not a universal hit, and critics and audiences were mostly split right down the middle. The series only scored a 33% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it rotten in that regard, but earned a fresh audience rating of 76%. Critics panned what they viewed as an overstuffed and disjointed plot that felt too rushed in a six-episode timeframe and ultimately just became another generic crime drama without much to offer. Audiences, however, found the series engrossing and enjoyed the fast-paced action.

Where critics and audiences both agreed was in Esposito’s performance, The Hollywood Reporter calling him “an emotionally volcanic leading man.” Salon’s Melanie McFarland wrote that “Esposito’s talent demands original writing that rarely presents itself here. He’s excellent despite this lack — so much that it makes you want better for him.” Esposito ultimately carried the show, his performance as a man towing the line between right and wrong becoming Parish’s strongest element and almost single-handedly making the series worthwhile.

Why Was Parish Canceled After Season 1?

In announcing the cancellation, AMC did not provide a reason for canceling Parish after one season, simply sharing in a statement with TVLine, “We are unfortunately unable to proceed with a second season.” The cancellation most likely came down to Parish’s underperformance. Although the show started with strong numbers, TV Series Finale reported that Parish suffered a staggering drop in ratings, which fell to less than half as many viewers by week five. That drop in ratings from the premiere to the penultimate episode likely sealed Parish’ fate, but exact viewership data for the series isn’t available.

Parish Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix alongside other AMC shows like The Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire, Dark Winds, Mayfair Witches, Better Call Saul, and Breaking Bad.

