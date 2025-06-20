10 Best Netflix Shows You Can Binge In One Week

Streaming services like Netflix have revolutionized the way we watch TV, and a large part of us never wants to go back. There’s something so incredibly satisfying about picking up a new show and binge-watching the entire thing in a week or less. Thankfully, there are plenty of shows to choose from, given the plethora of streaming services available. Netflix was the first service to pioneer the binge session, and there are some great shows viewers can binge in a single week (or weekend, if you’re really determined). Best of all, there’s plenty of variety to go around, from drama-fueled shows to captivating thrillers, and everything in between. There’s a show for everyone.

Netflix is constantly adding new content to the platform, which is a fancy way of saying it’s adding new shows for us to binge-watch. Some content comes in the form of Netflix originals, while others are carefully negotiated deals. Either way, the viewers win. Honestly, it sometimes feels challenging to keep up with all the new content, so a binge session can feel oddly (and satisfying) productive, knocking something off the list.

When it comes to picking a show to binge in a single week, there are a few points that most people can agree on. The series should be enjoyable, even when viewed for extended periods. Likewise, while we want enough content to keep us entertained, we’re not looking for another full-time job here. So there has to be a natural cap on how many episodes there are. Some of the below shows are complete, while others are ongoing. For the latter, a binge session will get you caught up before the next season drops!

1) Lupin

Lupin is a French mystery thriller that has stolen the hearts of many. In addition to getting a lot of critical acclaim, viewers have fallen in love with the acting and visuals found within Lupin. The story follows Assane (Omar Sy), a young boy turned thief. When he was younger, he watched his father get framed for stealing, with his imprisonment leading to his eventual demise. As an adult, Assane finds a way to get his revenge by picking up the name Arsene Lupin and targeting the family behind his woes and misery.

There are currently three seasons of Lupin available, with a fourth on the way. Netflix only announced the production of Season 4 in May 2025, so we might be waiting a bit for it. At least that gives new viewers time to get caught up!

Number of Episodes: 17

2) Heartstopper

Heartstopper is equal parts coming-of-age and romantic comedy, making it a perfectly enjoyable and somewhat lighter experience. The series is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series and follows two young teens, Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Conner). The two were fortunate enough to meet in high school, where a close friendship led to something more. Along for the ride are a few of their best friends, and so many viewers have fallen in love with their adventures. Likewise, the show has received critical acclaim and has been nominated for dozens of awards.

Currently, there are three seasons of Heartstopper available to binge-watch on Netflix. The finale will be produced in movie format over another batch of episodes. That’s currently underway, so now is the perfect time to get caught up.

Number of Episodes: 24

3) Wednesday

Fans of The Addams Family immediately made note when Netflix announced it was making a Wednesday TV series. This supernatural comedy is perfect for a broader audience, offering a mixture of gothic drama and coming-of-age drama. Jenna Ortega stars as the titular character, who has headed off to Nevermore Academy. Her roommate, Enidd Sinclair (Emma Myers), is a bright and sunny werewolf, and viewers immediately latched on to their polar natures. As for the story, Season 1 is a murder mystery with dark humor and references to keep viewers invested until the finale.

Currently, there’s only one season of Wednesday. However, Season 2 will drop in two parts later this year. Part one will be released on August 6, and part two on September 3.

Number of Episodes: 8

4) The Fall of the House of Usher

Speaking of gothic horror, this Netflix Original from Mike Flanagan is loosely based on Edgar Allen Poe’s works. At the center of the story is Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood, Zach Gilford, Graham Verchere, Lincoln Russo), a corrupt CEO of a pharmaceutical company, and his sister, Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell, Willa Fitzgerald, Lulu Wilson, Kate Whittington). It portrays their rise to power and the expected fall, complete with time jumps, horror, and trauma.

Number of Episodes: 8

5) Russian Doll

Those looking for a bit more comedy in their mystery should check out Russian Doll. The story follows Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), a software engineer caught in a time loop. It all begins on the day of her 36th birthday party, and it’s safe to say that the loop isn’t all fun and games. Nadia keeps dying, one way or another, before waking up to live through the day again. As it turns out, she’s not the only one trapped in such a loop.

Russian Doll has two seasons available to binge. The first season is focused on the time loop mentioned above, while the second season has a slightly different take. Currently, Russian Doll is stuck in a bit of limbo. Though the series hasn’t been canceled, it likewise hasn’t been renewed. More views may help sway Netflix, so don’t let this scare you off from giving it a try.

Number of Episodes: 15

6) Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Fans of the comics and film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World have been begging for more for years, and they finally got it in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is an animated series that takes the movie and puts it on its head. As the title likely gives away, this version of the story goes pretty differently, with Scott (Michael Cera) opting not to hang around to battle Romana’s seven evil exes. That leaves Romana (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as the primary perspective to the tale, as she tries to figure out what’s happening while facing her past.

Fans were uncertain if Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was meant to be only one season or longer, but Netflix has made it clear that the story will not be continuing. One season is a comfortable bingeing amount for most viewers, so dive on in!

Number of Episodes: 8

7) The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit is a coming-of-age period drama based on Walter Tevis’ novel. The story is about Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), a chess prodigy in the 1950s and ’60s. The tale is as captivating as it is dark and complex, with Beth going through a lot to cultivate her particular talents (not always willingly). It’s safe to say this series brought new attention to the world of chess.

The Queen’s Gambit is a Netflix original miniseries, meaning that there was only ever meant to be one season. It also means the story is complete, so viewers don’t need to wait to find out what happens next.

Number of Episodes: 7

8) Feel Good

Feel Good is a semi-autobiographical dark comedy created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson. Feel Good follows Mae (a fictionalized version of Mae, that is) and George (Charlotte Ritchie) as they negotiate their relationship, from the first meet-cute moment to full-blown romance. There’s a surprising emotional depth to this comedy, as George enters her first relationship that isn’t with a man, while Mae is a recovering addict. The story is full of heart, pain, and laughter, in an utterly human portrayal of life and love.

Feel Good is a completed series with just two seasons. In other words, viewers can dive right in and binge the entire show in one go, should they desire.

Number of Episodes: 12

9) 3 Body Problem

Those craving a bit more sci-fi will likely appreciate 3 Body Problem. The series is based on Liu Cixin’s works, and follows a group of mostly scientists as they unravel a mysterious puzzle. Many of their contemporaries have been dying under suspicious circumstances, and a reason must be discovered. However, it’s safe to say that nobody expected the discovery, as there is now undeniable proof of alien life. How will humanity react? What threats and changes will this discovery and interaction bring?

Currently, there’s only one season of 3 Body Problem, but there’s good news! Seasons 2 and 3 are being filmed back to back, so while there’s going to be a slightly longer wait for the next episodes, we can rest assured that the story is coming.

Number of Episodes: 8

10) Dark

This sci-fi thriller weaves in strong mystery elements, telling the story of a small town in Germany. It all begins when one child goes missing, the first of many. The investigation into it reveals conspiracies, double lives, fractured relationships, and a dark web of cause and effect. At the center of the mystery is a wormhole hidden deep within a cave system, revealing access to time travel. This only raises more questions about what these four families have been doing with this access, and what it cost the town.

Dark is a completed series with three seasons total. It was always meant to be told in three parts, and the creative team has been clear that there’s no need to return for more.

Number of Episodes: 26