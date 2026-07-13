Doctor Who Brings Back the Most Important 11th Doctor Villain (& NuWho’s Most Wasted Companion)

Doctor Who is far more than just a TV show, even now. It’s true the future looks a bit uncertain for Doctor Who right now; the BBC has officially put the series for tender. But, as in the first Wilderness Years, the Time Lord’s adventures continue in other mediums. Surprisingly, Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor – introduced during the Chris Chibnall era – appears to be a major figure in this time between times. The current “Circuit Breaker” event showcases the Fugitive Doctor, sending her on a mission across time and space.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, the BBC has officially released the cover for The Kaleidoscope, by Jo Martin herself. The image is a tantalizing one, teasing two major Doctor Who returns: the Silence, and companion Martha Jones.

The Fugitive Doctor recruits a familiar face on her CIRCUIT BREAKER adventure! 💥📚



Here's your first look at the Doctor and Martha Jones on the cover of #DoctorWho: THE KALEIDOSCOPE, available now for pre-order on hardback and ebook https://t.co/hSILL6PYhl pic.twitter.com/GYkLvBXKLy — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 13, 2026

Doctor Who Is Putting Right Some Old Wrongs

Play video

The Silence are one of Steven Moffat’s best Doctor Who monsters, and certainly one of the smartest. The best Doctor Who villains play on the real world in some way; that’s why the Weeping Angels are so compelling as statues that come to life, and it’s why the Nestene Consciousness tends to attack with an army of shop window dummies. The Silence play with one of the oldest instincts; the fear of spotting movement out of the corner of your eye, of feeling for sure there’s something important you’ve forgotten. They have the ultimate evolutionary advantage, in that you forget them as soon as you look away.

Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith discovered the Silence had secretly conquered the Earth long ago, overthrowing them when he turned the space program – which they inspired – against them. Surprisingly few Doctor Who stories have since used the Silence, given they can be woven into absolutely any historical adventure; they ruled Earth right up until 1969, after all, meaning the Doctor could easily cross paths with them again. That said, in a stroke of genius, “Circuit Breaker” will pit an actual “Forgotten Doctor” against the monsters of memory.

It’s also interesting to see Doctor Who bring back Martha Jones, a somewhat underused companion who felt wasted back in Season 3. Martha’s story ended with her as one of Earth’s defenders, and it makes sense for her to be an ally of UNIT (who’ve called the Fugitive Doctor in). Now, she’s teaming up with a Doctor who’s much more hard-edged than any incarnation she’s used to; one who is as likely to use a gun as a sonic screwdriver. Oddly, Martha knows a lot more about what the Doctor is supposed to be like than the Fugitive Doctor, who is currently messing around with her own timestream.

It’s going to be thrilling to see what Martha is up to, especially given a potential role as an ally of UNIT. Even more exciting, though, is that The Kaleidoscope sees Jo Martin herself writing a novel – one of the few Doctors to tell her own adventures. In an age where Doctor Who has drifted off the small screen again, it’s so refreshing to see the franchise continue like this.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!