Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Honors Elisabeth Sladen With New Sarah Jane Adventures Epilogue Episode

Russell T. Davies has returned to the world of Doctor Who once again to bid farewell to Elisabeth Sladen, the actress who played companion Sarah Jane Smith. While in quarantine, Davies penned a 15-minute epilogue episode of the Doctor Who spinoff series The Sarah Jane Adventures. He then sent that script out to the stars of The Sarah Jane Adventures, as well as a couple of other former Doctor Who companions, to put together a video paying tribute to both the character and the actress. "Farewell, Sarah Jane" reveals that Sarah Jane Smith died along with Sladen, who died from cancer in 2011. This episode takes place at Sarah Jane's funeral as the characters who knew Sarah Jane says their goodbyes to their friend.

The episode is narrated by Jacob Dudman, who has voiced the Doctor in several Doctor Who audio dramas. It also features actors Mina Anwar, Daniel Anthony, Tommy Knight, and Anjli Mohindra reprising their roles from The Sarah Jane Aventures. You can watch "Farewell, Sarah Jane" above.

"Farewell, Sarah Jane" debuted as part of a Doctor Who re-watch event taking place on April 19th, the anniversary of Sladen's death. The event sees Davies, David Tennant, Catherine Tate, and Graeme Harper live-tweeting while watching the Doctor Who crossover episodes "The Stolen Earth" and "Journey's End," which featured characters from The Sarah Jane Adventures and Torchwood.

Sladen debuted as Sarah Jane, a journalist, in the 1973 Doctor Who serial "The Time Warrior," which featured Jon Pertwee as the Third Doctor. She stayed on as the Doctor's companion until 1976, departing in the serial "The Hand of Fear." After that, she made a couple of guest appearances in Doctor Who in the 1980s, then returned as a guest star after Davies relaunched the series in 2006.

"Farewell, Sarah Jane" and the Doctor Who rewatch are hitting Doctor Who fans hard. They're heading to social media to share their feeling while remembering Elisabeth Sladen, which has #FarewellSarahJane trending on Twitter. Keep reading to see some of what they've had to say.