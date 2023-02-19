Doctor Who: Michelle Gomez, Georgia Tennant Join 60th Anniversary Story, Once and Future

Two fan-favorite characters, Missy and Jenny, are returning for the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary story Once and Future. Announced by Big Finish Productions in November, the audio drama, which will release in installments throughout 2023, features past Doctors ranging from Tom Baker to David Tennant. But they're not alone. Michelle Gomez reprises her role as Missy, the version of the Master who faced the Twelfth Doctor. Georgia Tennant reprises Jenny, the "daughter" of the Tenth Doctor, created by alien technology that extracted the Doctor's DNA. Both have appeared previously in Doctor Who audio stories from Big Finish, but nothing on the scale of Once and Future.

Doctor Who releases the full list of guest stars in Once and Future, which includes some additional returning Doctor Who television actors. Here's the list:

Michelle Gomez (as Missy)

Nicola Walker (as Liv Chenka)

Georgia Tennant (as Jenny, the Doctor's Daughter)

Michelle Ryan (as Lady Christina)

Camille Coduri (as Jackie Tyler)

Neve McIntosh (as Madame Vastra)

Catrin Stewart (as Jenny Flint)

Dan Starkey (as Strax)

Sadie Miller (as Sarah Jane Smith)

Christopher Naylor (as Harry Sullivan)

Ken Bones (as The General)

Beth Chalmers (as Veklin)

Additionally, Once and Future will feature Stephen Noonan as the First Doctor, Michael Troughton as the Second Doctor, and Tim Treloar as the Third Doctor. It also includes David Warner's final performance as the Unbound Doctor.

What is Doctor Who: Once and Future?

Doctor Who: Once and Future will star Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:

"The Time War. The Doctor has been injured and brought to a Time Lord field hospital. His body glows with energy, but this is no regeneration into a future form – instead, the Doctor's past faces begin to appear as he flits haphazardly between incarnations...

"Staggering to his TARDIS, the Doctor sets out to solve the mystery of his 'degeneration'. Who has done this to him? How? And why? From the Earth to the stars, across an array of familiar times and places, he follows clues to retrace his steps, encountering old friends and enemies along the way. Tumbling through his lives, the Doctor must stop his degeneration before he loses himself completely…"

Doctor Who: Once and Future is available to pre-order as a bundle of all eight audio adventures on special edition CD or digital at the Big Finish website.