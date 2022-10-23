Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor

The Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) (Photo: BBC) Let's start with the obvious. Jodie Whittaker led "The Power of the Doctor" as the Thirteenth Doctor. This is her farewell episode. Whittaker started her time as the lead of Doctor Who in 2017 with Series 11 and she lasted three series and three additional specials. She was the first and only woman to lead the show in its 60-year history. prevnext

The First Doctor (David Bradley) (Photo: BBC) David Bradley reprises the role of the First Doctor in the episode. He has taken the role over from original Doctor Who star William Hartnell, who died in 1975. Bradley played Hartnell in An Adventure in Space and Time, a docudrama about the creation of Doctor Who. The BBC then recruited him to play the First Doctor in Peter Capaldi's final episode, "Twice Upon a Time."

The Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) (Photo: BBC) Peter Davison reprises his role as the Fifth Doctor. He originally played the character in three series, taking over from Tom Baker in 1982 and lasting until 1984. Davison has continued to play the Fifth Doctor in Doctor Who audio adventures since 1999. He's also got Doctor Who in the family as David Tennant is his son-in-law.

The Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker) (Photo: BBC) Colin Baker followed Pete Davison with a three-series tenure as the Sixth Doctor beginning in 1984. Unfortunately, his aloof Doctor proved unpopular and the BBC fired him from the role in 1986. Baker did not take it well and refused to film his regeneration scene. Fences have been mended since then, as this appearance suggests. Like Davison, Baker has reprised his Doctor in audio adventures since 1999.

The Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) (Photo: BBC) Sylvester McCoy became the Seventh Doctor in 1987. Unfortunately, his three seasons would prove to be the end of the classic Doctor Who series, which the BBC canceled in 1989. McCoy briefly reprised his role in the ill-fated American Doctor Who pilot. He has also continued to play the character in audio adventures.

The Eighth Doctor (Paul McGann) (Photo: BBC) A surprising favorite among Doctor Who fans considering his limited screentime, Paul McGann made only his third televised appearance as the Eighth Doctor in "The Power of the Doctor." His previous appearances were in the American Doctor Who made-for-TV movie, and the mini-episode "The Night of the Doctor." Despite the made-for-TV film not spawning a series, the Eighth Doctor became the hero of many Doctor Who novels and comics published while the television show was still off-the-air. McGann's Eighth Doctor Adventures have also proven popular in audio format.

The Fugitive Doctor (Jo Martin) (Photo: BBC) The Fugitive Doctor is a previously unknown past incarnation of the Doctor first introduced in "The Fugitive of the Judoon," ahead of the Timeless Child reveal. Jo Martin plays the character, becoming the first person of color to play the Doctor. While Martin hasn't had the opportunity to lead the series, the Fugitive Doctor's history was recently explored in a Titan Comics miniseries. Martin will also soon join the Doctor Who audio line.