Doctor Who Fans React to Ncuti Gatwa Being Cast as the New Doctor

Today, the BBC announced Ncuti Gatwa as the next star of Doctor Who. The news comes ahead of the TV BAFTAs ceremony, where Gatwa is nominated for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme. On the event's red carpet, Gatwa and Davies revealed they've been keeping the news secret for months. Now it's out there and fans are reacting to the news that the award-nominated Sex Education star will soon become the Fourteenth Doctor following Jodie Whittaker's regeneration in Doctor Who's upcoming BBC Centenary Special. Here's a round-up of some of what those Doctor Who fans are saying on Twitter.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa said in the press release announcing the news. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

