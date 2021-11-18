Doctor Who: BBC Reveals When Jodie Whittaker’s Last Episode as the Doctor Will Air

Doctor Who is set to reach the end of an era in the very near future, when series star Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will depart from the beloved BBC series. Whittaker made history as the first woman to play the franchise’s titular role, and fans are enjoying her final adventures during the currently-airing Flux season. Thanks to new tweets from the official Doctor Who Twitter account, we now know when Whittaker’s swan song for The Doctor will officially occur. As the thread reveals, Whittaker’s final episode will air in the Fall of 2022 to coincide with the BBC Centenary celebrations, providing fans with an “epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more.”

Having been in charge of the TARDIS since filming began in 2017, Showrunner Chris Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker are set to leave the most famous police box on Earth – and the Universe. (2/4) — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 18, 2021

This epic blockbuster special will see the Doctor fight evil across the galaxy one last time but just who will she come up against in her final battle before the Doctor regenerates once more… 🔥 (4/4) — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) November 18, 2021

Whittaker and Chibnall confirmed their exits earlier this summer, but indicated that their farewell to the iconic BBC series will be with great fanfare. Following their departure, former showrunner Russell T. Davies will then be returning to spearhead the following 60th anniversary season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes,” Whittaker said in a statement. “I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.

“I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there,” Whittaker continued. “That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

“Jodie and I made a “three series and out” pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the TARDIS keys,” Chibnall added. “Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!”

Are you excited for Jodie Whittaker and Chris Chibnall’s final episodes of Doctor Who? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who special will air in the fall of 2022.