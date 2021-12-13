Doctor Who New Year’s Special Trailer, Key Art, and Photos Released

Doctor Who: Flux is over, and now fans only have to look forward to this year’s Doctor Who festive special, “Eve of the Daleks.” As the title suggests, the episode sees the Daleks crashing everyone’s New Year’s Eve plans. Jodie Whittaker returns as the Doctor in the first of three specials that will conclude her run as the series lead. Companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) join the Doctor on this adventure. The episode also guest stars Pauline McLynn, Aisling Bea, and Adjani Salmon. You can watch the trailer for the special episode below. The BBC also released the episode’s key art and a handful of preview photos. Here’s the episode’s synopsis:

“Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year’s Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.”

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall revealed more about the episode during an interview with Doctor Who Magazine. “The episode is basically a romantic comedy where the obstacle to the romance is not only the characters themselves, but the threat of Daleks,” he said. “But there’s still a big, fun, sci-fi concept at the heart of it. It’s got the range of tones, the range of scares, the range of humour, and the range of mystery that you’d want on New Year’s Day.”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section. Doctor Who’s “Eve of the Daleks” festive episode will air on the BBC and BBC America on New Year’s Day. Keep reading to see the key art and the photos from the episode released thus far.

