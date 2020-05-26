Doctor Who: David Tennant, Tom Baker to Star In Crossover

✖

Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Tom Baker will team-up in a new Doctor Who crossover adventure. On Tuesday -- a day after announcing plans to revamp its Doctor Who line and the day before Doctor Who's HBO Max streaming debut -- Big Finish announced Doctor Who: Out of Time. The audio drama is the first in a trilogy of Doctor Who crossover stories, each starring a different pair of Doctors. Out of Time sees the Fourth Doctor (Baker) teaming up with the Tenth Doctor (Tennant), bringing together the most popular Doctors from the classic and modern eras of Doctor Who. The adventure sees the Doctors paying a visit to the Cathedral of Contemplation, only for their retreat to be interrupted by a Dalek invasion. Here's the synopsis from Big Finish:

"The Cathedral of Contemplation is an enigma, existing outside time. It turns through history, opening its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need. Occasionally, the Doctor drops in – when he's avoiding his destiny, it's an ideal place to get some perspective. Only, he's already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide. And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, two Doctors must unite to stop them – or face extermination twice over!"

In the announcement, David Tennant says, "Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew. I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless."

(Photo: Big Finish)

Producer David Richardson added, "As fans we're fascinated by the idea of different incarnations of the Doctor meeting, and Out of Time celebrates that. It's a series where pairs of Doctors come together to battle a familiar enemy - and we begin with Tom Baker and David Tennant battling Daleks together. How brilliant is that? And there's lots of exciting combinations yet to come."

The announcement comes after Big Finish announced it would relaunch its Doctor Who offerings in 2022 with a new line for each of the first 12 Doctors. If the current Big Finish Doctor Who audio stories line wants to go out with a bang, a trilogy of crossovers like Out of Time is the way to do it.

Are you excited about Doctor Who: Out of Time? Let us know in the comments. Doctor Who out of time is available for pre-order now and goes on sale in August.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.