HBO Max Set to Be Exclusive Streaming Home of Doctor Who

If you’re a big fan of Doctor Who it looks like you’ll have to shell out the money for a new streaming service. At least that’s what WarnerMedia is hoping you’ll do. It was announced on Thursday that WarnerMedia reached a deal with BBC to make the upcoming HBO Max service the exclusive streaming home of all 11 seasons of Doctor Who.

HBO Max will include all of Doctor Who when it launches in Spring 2020, but the deal also extends into the future. All upcoming seasons of Doctor Who will also go to HBO Max once they’ve aired on BBC America.

Doctor Who may be the biggest title involved in this streaming deal but it’s certainly not the only one. HBO Max will also be the streaming home for hit BBC series like Luther, Top Gear, The Office (UK), and The Honorable Woman.

HBO Max is finally starting to put together a chest of assets worthy of the cost of an additional streaming service. In addition to the BBC programming, the new service will be the streaming home of Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, various DC Comics properties, and quite a few titles from HBO’s expansive library.

“Doctor Who is one of television’s all-time, most beloved series, on both sides of the pond, and we are happy to be the exclusive streaming stewards for this BBC gem” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “Another series to further define the high-quality content experience consumers can expect from HBO Max.”

“As any Doctor Who fan knows, the iconic TARDIS is ‘bigger on the inside’ – and it’s a good thing because the TARDIS is about to welcome a whole new slew of fans coming to the show through this deal with HBO Max,” said Nigel Gaines, interim president of BBC Studios – Americas. “HBO Max’s ambitious content line-up is the perfect complement to the ‘Doctor Who’ global franchise, in addition to some of our most award-winning and game-changing UK dramas and comedies.”

