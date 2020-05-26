Doctor Who Relaunch Announced by Big Finish

✖

Doctor Who is getting a relaunch in 2022 courtest of Big Finish. The news comes on the cusp of Doctor Who's HBO Max streaming debut. Big Finish has produced Doctor Who audio drama for 20 years, beginning with stories featuring classic Doctor Who stars. When Doctor Who returned to television in 2005, Big Finish started introducing new series meant to appeal to modern Doctor Who fans. These series have been well received, but now there is an intimidating number of them, making it difficult for a new Doctor Who listener to know where to begin. Big Finish plans to fix that by changing how Doctor Who audio dramas are released beginning in 2022 and continuing into the future.

Big Finish's original Doctor Who audio drama range, known now as the Monthly Adventures, will come to its end with its 275th release. This series has offered new installment every month since 1999 without exception, most recently featuring the adventures of the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors. Big Finish will replace the Monthly Adventures with rotating monthly box set releases, with each of the first 12 Doctors getting a new box set each year.

"There are so many exciting new directions ahead," senior producer David Richardson says in a press release. "Where did the First Doctor and Dodo go next after leaving the planet of The Savages? What happened to the Second Doctor after The War Games? What new adventures await the Third Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith? What happened on the Seventh Doctor's Last Day? The adventures are only just beginning..."

Big Finish chairman and executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery adds, "One comment we hear more often from new listeners is that they find it hard to know where to begin with our back catalogue of Doctor Who adventures. This change to our release schedule will make it easier for people to start. With a range for each Doctor, there will be a natural 'stepping on point' for fans."

"As well as making our ranges much less confusing for Big Finish beginners, these changes will allow us more exciting new possibilities and creative freedom," creative director and executive producer Nicholas Briggs says. "By freeing the Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Doctors from the constrictions of the Monthly Adventures schedule, and giving them their own distinct ranges, we will be able to introduce more surprising cast combinations, different story lengths, and more story arcs."

Big Finish's Doctor Who relaunch begins in January 2022.

