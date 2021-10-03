Doctor Who: Fan-Favorite Russell T. Davies Era Companion Opens Door to Possible Return

Doctor Who fans were excited at the news that Russell T. Davies is returning as showrunner for the 60th Anniversary Season of the iconic television series and it seems that a fan-favorite companion from Davies’ era with the series is open to returning to the long-running series as well if the circumstances and story were both right. Billie Piper, who played Rose Tyler the first companion of the new Doctor Who era for two seasons opposite Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor and David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor, recently revealed in a Cameo video that would consider going back.



“Would I ever go back? I think if the circumstances and the story were right,” Tyler said (via RadioTimes.com). “I feel like I’ve had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it. I feel like my kids are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything.”



Piper played Rose as a series regular in Seasons 1 and 2 of the modern era of Doctor Who, then reprised the role for three episodes of Season 4, and then again for various specials and remains one of the most popular companions. Piper’s recent comments, however, are a departure from what she said even earlier this year about the possibility of returning to the series. In February, she told The Guardian that she wouldn’t go back, largely due to the commitment the show requires.



“I wouldn’t go back,” Piper said at the time. “It’s a great role, but you’re away from your kids for so long. My experience was that you were in wales for nine months solid. And as a job it dominates your life. It’s mainstream family viewing so you can’t really escape it. It feels like it makes you very, very famous.”



At this point, there hasn’t been any indication that Piper is being asked to return to Doctor Who, but fans still have a lot to be excited for the return of Davies as showrunner. Davies helmed Doctor Who when it returned in 2005, starting a run that many fans have been very fond of. Davis himself has expressed excitement to get back to work on the series.



“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said in a statement. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”



Would you like to see Piper return to Doctor Who? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.