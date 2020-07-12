Doom Patrol: Unusual Visitors Arrive in "Space Patrol" Photos

DC Universe has released new photos for the upcoming sixth episode of Doom Patrol's second season, "Space Patrol". The episode will see the return of Niles Caulder's (Timothy Dalton) old research team, The Pioneers of the Uncharted, when they return from space. That return appears to be one that will set the stage for a big adventure for young Dorothy (Abigail Shapiro) as we've seen in the Season 2 trailer, the young girl departs on some sort of rocket -- and from the looks of the photos from "Space Patrol" that spacecraft is the very one The Pioneers of the Uncharted came back to Earth on.

Dorothy running away to space is something that makes a bit of sense in consideration of the events of last week's "Finger Patrol". That episode saw Dorothy make a wish after a play date with Baby Doll went awry which then prompted Candlemaker to go into the Underground and Murder Baby Doll after she, with an assist from Flaming Katy, killed Dorothy's wendigo, Manny. According to series star Abigail Shapiro, Dorothy is devastated, something that may prompt her to flee.

"I don't want to say too much because I don't want to spoil anything, but it impacts her a lot," Shapiro told ComicBook.com. "She's devastated because she didn't mean to kill Baby Doll. It was the Candlemaker and she doesn't really have much control over the Candlemaker and her making that wish haunts her for the rest of the season."

You can check out the synopsis for "Space Patrol" below and read on for the photos.

"Space Patrol" - Larry is tasked with handling Niles' old research team when the ageless aeronauts return from space. As Niles and Cliff set out to find a missing Dorothy, a funeral in The Underground occupies Jane's mind. Meanwhile, Vic discovers a curious connection between Roni and S.T.A.R. Labs, and Rita finds that her role in an upcoming community theater production hits too close to home.

New episodes of Doom Patrol land Thursdays on both DC Universe and HBO Max. "Space Patrol" debuts July 16th.