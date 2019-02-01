‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

With the return of The Dragon Prince just two weeks away, Netflix has finally released the trailer for the show’s upcoming second season. You can check it out in the video above!

Season 1 of The Dragon Prince premiered on September 14, 2018 to positive reviews from both fans and critics. Less than a month after it arrived, Netflix had renewed the series for a second season. That next installment is set to arrive on Friday, February 15th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the trailer itself, Netflix released the following synopsis for The Dragon Prince Season 2:

“The nine-episode second season follows Rayla, Callum and Ezran as they continue their adventure to Xadia. But the journey won’t be easy: every step of the way, they’ll be challenged by new foes and old friends alike. They’ll struggle with trust and betrayal, face down vicious dragons, and be tempted by the lure of dark magic, all while protecting the newly-hatched Dragon Prince, Zym.”

Dragon Prince is produced by Wonderstorm and co-created by Uncharted 3 director Justin Richmond, as well as Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s head writer, Aaron Ehasz.

Last year before the first season of The Dragon Prince debuted, Ehasz talked with ComicBook.com about his hopes for the future of the series.

“We’re hoping the fandom finds this,” Ehasz said. “Wonderstorm is a new company and The Dragon Prince is our first kind of big, exciting story that we’re trying to bring to an audience. We’re building a video game at the same time with our partners MWM who are our lead investors helping us realize kind of a big vision, and we hope that Xadia is a place where our audience wants to have some adventures for a long time. We’re here for the long run if the audience is.”

Did you enjoy the trailer for The Dragon Prince Season 2? Are you looking forward to checking out the new episodes? Let us know in the comments!

The Dragon Prince Season 2 will arrive on Netflix on February 15th. The entire first season is currently available to stream.