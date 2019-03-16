‘Drake & Josh’ Revival in the Works

Nickelodeon has had a variety of popular series over the years, but few have been as popular as Drake & Josh, the series that spun off of the equally popular All That. Josh Peck and Drake Bell got the chance to get the spotlight all to themselves, and they knocked it out of the park. Since then, the duo has moved on to other projects, but now it’s being teased that a revival of the hit series is in the works.

Bell talked about the upcoming revival during an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, revealing that the duo is working on a project and that they are shopping it around to networks right now.

“We’re working on something,” Bell told People. “I’m excited. I think we have a great idea. [The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know the college years or something like that. We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it’s got to be something cool. I’m excited to see what the fans think.”

The original series ran from 2004 to 2007, and also featured Miranda Cosgrove as their sister Megan. Bell wasn’t giving any specifics about the new show or who’s involved, but he did say it would “be more adult and really funny.”

“We’ve known each other for so long, and it really is once in a lifetime in this industry that you get to work with somebody and it clicks like that,” Bell said. “He’s just got an amazing comedic wit and incredible timing and he’s really smart and we really get along. So I think that it just kind of all goes together.”

This is being described as a revival, so we’re guessing that what happened in the original series will still be a part of their history. Bell said it wasn’t just them going to college or something like that, but perhaps it features them later in life having to live together after life throws them a curveball. Seeing what the duo is doing now would be awesome for longtime fans, especially if we also get some supporting characters to cameo now and again.

Characters like Crazy Steve (Jerry Trainor), Helen (Yvette Nicole Brown), Craig (Alec Medlock), Eric (Scott Halberstadt), and Mindy (Allison Scagliotti) would be well received from fans of the previous show, so we’ll just have to see what happens.

Are you excited for Drake & Josh? Let us know in the comments!

