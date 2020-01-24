Dragons Rescue Riders: Get Ready for Robot Dragons in This Exclusive Clip

The How to Train Your Dragon franchise has delighted fans of all ages for nearly a decade now, both on the big and small screens. The latest extension of the fictional world, Netflix‘s DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders, is certainly no exception, with a family-friendly take on dragons and their human counterparts. Ahead of the series’ Season 2 debut early next month, ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at what fans can expect. The clip, which you can check out above, sees Magnus Finke (Brad Grusnick) trying and failing to prove that robot dragons could be better than the Rescue Riders.

Rescue Riders follows the adventures of Dak and Leyla, who because they were raised by dragons, share a unique ability to communicate with them. The brother and sister lead a team of five adorable young dragons, Aggro, Winger, Summer, Cutter and Burple with whom they spend their days rescuing other dragons, and helping the people in their adopted town of Huttsgalor.

The series stars Nicolas Cantu (The Amazing World of Gumball, Sofia the First) as Dak, and Brennley Brown (The Voice, Sofia the First) as Leyla. Voicing the series’ cast of dragons are Marsai Martin (Little, Black-ish) as Aggro, Zach Callison (Steven Universe, The Goldbergs) as Winger, Skai Jackson (Jessie, Bunk’d) as Summer, Noah Bentley (Adam Ruins Everything) as Burple, and Andre Robinson (Dragons: Race to the Edge, Niko and the Sword of Light) as Cutter.

Rescue Riders is just the latest animated series to be inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon film series after Dreamworks Dragons ran for eight seasons across Cartoon Network and Netflix. The film franchise wrapped up last year with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Season 2 of DreamWorks Dragons: Rescue Riders will debut on Netflix on February 7th.