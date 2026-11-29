The rousing box office success and popularity of the MCU make it so that a lot of people overlook the TV side of things from Marvel. Up until WandaVision in 2021 on Disney+, Marvel’s television shows didn’t really have much connection to the hit franchise, so they were sometimes ignored, which is a shame. Marvel’s TV shows are something of a hidden gem for far too many people who, if they gave them a chance, would find that some of the projects are just as good, if not better, than the best films that the MCU has to offer.

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There are cases where entire Marvel TV shows are incredible and should be held in the same high esteem as the best big-budget films. There are also individual episodes that stand out from the pack for being fantastic and the high points for a series. However, since a full show is long enough to develop stories beyond a movie and episodes are too short to truly compare, a season of TV is a good place to look to put alongside great films. These Marvel shows, whether connected to the MCU or not, are the true greats that everyone should check out.

5) Daredevil Season 3

When it comes to consistency in Marvel TV, it’s hard to match Daredevil. All three seasons on Netflix were outstanding, while Daredevil: Born Again has continued that trend with two strong seasons. It’s tough to pick one as the best, but Daredevil Season 3 gets a slight edge. It brought Kingpin back to the forefront as a villain in a big way, proving how much of a threat he is even outside of his physical prowess. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are always incredible together.

Daredevil Season 3 featured the action the show was known for, including what might be its most impressive one-shot fight scene as Matt battles his way through a prison, yet it’s the character work that makes it so special. The push and pull between Wilson Fisk and Matt Murdock is at its best here. The way the season introduces Benjamin Poindexter is expertly handled and makes up for the lackluster showcase of Bullseye from the 2003 film. Everything comes to a head in an emotionally charged final showdown between Fisk and Murdock that’s must-see.

4) Agents of SHIELD Season 3

Agents of SHIELD doesn’t get nearly the level of respect it deserves. It was the first show “in the MCU,” even if it didn’t really connect in later seasons and the MCU has mostly ignored it in the years since. The show was consistently entertaining, especially once it hit its stride in late Season 1 and Season 3 remains the peak of the series. Picking up after a strong sophomore season, this run of episodes gave us some great stories like diving deeper into the lore of Inhumans, the dynamic between Phil Coulson and Rosalind Price, and Daisy Johnson’s development into the vigilante known as Quake.

While the entire season is great, it is almost universally agreed that “4,722 Hours,” the fifth episode, is the show’s greatest. Leo Fitz and Jemma Simmons are Marvel TV’s best “will they/won’t they,” and watching what Simmons spent six months doing on an alien planet was fascinating. It was big for their relationship, while also being a gut punch that helped prove how perfect Fitz and Simmons were for each other. It was a risky move that worked out in the best way.

3) Loki Season 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel (L-R): Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Ke Huy Quan as O.B., Owen Wilson as Mobius, and Eugene Cordero as Casey in Marvel Studios’ LOKI, Season 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Gareth Gatrell. © 2023 MARVEL.

The most important MCU series on Disney+ to date is Loki. Other shows have relevance on the big screen but this one is massively crucial to what will happen in Avengers: Doomsday and Season 2 is especially notable. It culminates the tremendous heroic arc for the titular character, as we watch him overcome things like time slipping and his own past selfish nature to commit the most selfless act in the MCU.

While the Victor Timely episode isn’t all that gripping, everything around it is spectacular, including the addition of Ouroboros. After spending centuries learning what he could to help save everything, Loki’s final act of magically rejuvenating dying timelines and holding them together alone at the End of Time so others can live is one of the greatest moments in the entire franchise. That it will matter in the events of Avengers: Doomsday only adds to what makes this a special season of TV.

2) Jessica Jones Season 1

It seems like Daredevil gets all the love when people talk about the Netflix era of Marvel television and that unjustly ignores Jessica Jones Season 1. While later seasons disappointed, part of the reason is that the first season was too good to live up to. In it, Jessica Jones looks to take down Kilgrave, the most terrifying villain in the MCU’s history. His ability to make anyone do whatever he says by simply saying it is haunting, unsettling, and sickening.

Jessica Jones Season 1 dealt with everything from loss of agency to sexual assault to PTSD, handling it all with grace and delivering intense episodes. Krysten Ritter does the best work of her career as Jessica, David Tennant is as scary as they come, and Mike Colter has a great debut as Luke Cage. The season juggles several things and ties them together seamlessly for the best string of episodes among the Marvel Netflix shows.

1) X-Men ’97 Season 1

X-Men: The Animated Series from the ’90s is often held as the gold standard of Marvel animated programming, so the news that we’d be getting a sequel was stunning, yet worrisome. Fans didn’t need to be concerned, though, because X-Men ’97 came back with a bang that was better than anything the ’90s show had to offer, which is high praise. For starters, the visuals were stunning, taking a style that was timeless and improving on it.

However, what made X-Men ’97 Season 1 work so well was how it wove in several major stories. Cable’s time traveling, Storm losing her powers, Charles Xavier’s return, and Wolverine getting the adamantium ripped from his body all somehow came together. As great as every episode was, nothing tops “Remember It”, which featured a devastating attack on Genosha that took the lives of Magneto and Gambit. The final shot of a crying Rogue holding Gambit, finally able to touch him now that he’s dead, as she says, “I can’t feel you,” is one of the saddest things Marvel has ever done.

Are there other seasons of Marvel TV that you think belong among these? Let us know in the comments!