‘Ducktales’ Announces Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Debut As Gizmoduck, Duck Week Event

The world of DuckTales is about to get its own superhero thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda, and it’s happening soon.

Miranda will be portraying the fan favorite Gizmoduck (real name Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera) in the new version of the series, and he makes his big debut on Friday, May 11. It’s all part of Disney Channel‘s big Duck Week celebration, which will feature episodes every day starting on Sunday, May 6 (via Deadline).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m really excited that a new generation of kids will be growing up with DuckTales,” Miranda said. “As a huge fan of the original series, I love that I can share this new version with my sons.”

Miranda describes Gizmoduck as “Duckburg’s preeminent hero who has Latin roots,” as well as a “brilliant young scientist”. Executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-producer and story editor Francisco Angones helped mold this reimagining of the character. Miranda will debut as Fenton on the “Beware the B.U.D.D.Y. System!” episode, where he is recruited by Launchpad (Beck Bennett) to help him against tech genius Mark Beats’ newest invention.

What better way to usher in Duck Week, which will feature new episode premieres every Friday. Disney will also debut new DuckTales shorts through the summer, as well as an interactive experience called DuckTales Treasure Hunt LIVE!. Players can take part in it on-air and in the DisneyNOW app, which will have players selecting a team based on any DuckTales character. Secret treasures will be revealed during DuckTales episodes and then can be found in the DisneyNOW app, accruing points for your chosen team.

The leading team will get shoutouts on Disney Channel throughout the event, and the winning team will be shouted out on-air by their chosen character and will get an exclusive in-app prize.

“Duck Week” kicks off on Sunday, May 6, and includes partnerships with ESPN, Disney Studios, Disney Parks and Resorts, and Disney|ABC Television; a DuckTales product line at Disney store and shopDisney.com; an “Augmented Reality”-branded experience for kids and a special Snapchat lens allowing fans to jump into a virtual Money Bin with DuckTales characters, all in collaboration with Unity Technologies.

Disney’s not stopping there either. They are also planning special PSAs in conjunction with FosterMore, Webby Vaderquack shorts, are book titles featuring the DuckTales characters, a new toy line from PhatMojo, and a compilation DVD called DuckTales: Destination Adventure!.